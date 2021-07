NEW YORK — From stimulus checks to eviction moratoriums to child tax credits to extended unemployment benefits, many Americans have needed all the help they can get to make ends meet during the COVID-19 pandemic. Older adults who once dreamed of unlocking their 401Ks and enjoying life after work now find themselves pushing that dream back several years. In fact, according to a new survey, over half of American baby boomers worry they’ll never be able to retire because of the financial turmoil from the pandemic.