Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Combat Sports

Jake Paul insists he wants to 'go after' Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez and become world champion in three years as he squares off with Tyron Woodley ahead of next month's fight... and YouTube star can't resist ANOTHER dig at Conor McGregor

By Kishan Vaghela For Mailonline
Posted by 
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 10 days ago

Jake Paul has boldly claimed he wants to take on Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez and become the world champion in boxing within the next three years.

Mexican Canelo is the undisputed WBA, WBO and WBC super-middleweight king and has won multiple world championships in four weight classes during his career.

YouTube star Paul meanwhile has emerged victorious in all three of his professional bouts by knockout, most recently against Ben Askren in April.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CwLsW_0awSPiJS00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47LtdV_0awSPiJS00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30wlMI_0awSPiJS00
Paul is undefeated in three fights and takes on Tyron Woodley (right) next month in Ohio

The 24-year-old will now face former UFC champion Tyron Woodley on August 29 in his home city of Cleveland, Ohio, but is already setting his sights beyond fighting the 39-year-old.

'I am the most impactful 3-0 boxer in history,' Paul said. 'No fighter has ever accomplished what I've accomplished after three fights. People say I don't deserve it but I'm earning more than any fighter, three fights in.

'I haven't been hit in the face in three fights. That's a fact. That's unheard of for a professional boxer.

'I want to add experience. I want to go after Canelo in three years. I want to be a world champion.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12OLsz_0awSPiJS00
Jake Paul bought a $100,000 diamond necklace of McGregor's knockout defeat to Poirier

Paul meanwhile continued his war of words with Conor McGregor and claimed he would 'knock the fake teeth' out of the Irishman's mouth.

The 24-year-old shared a video at the weekend on social media showing off 'sleeping McGregor', a necklace he had purchased for £72,000 ($100,000) consisting of a stricken image of the Irishman in his defeat to Dustin Poirier back in January.

'The Notorious' was unable to avenge that loss seven months ago after suffering a broken tibia at the end of the first round of his UFC 264 trilogy bout against Poirier at the weekend.

And asked about a fight with McGregor, Paul said: 'It could happen.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=398kzm_0awSPiJS00
McGregor was unable to avenge that defeat and Paul says he will knock his teeth out when they meet

'Eighteen months ago I said I wanted to fight Conor and people laughed. Now I'm laughing at Conor.

'He needs Jake Paul more than I need him. I would knock the fake teeth out of his mouth. McGregor would not stand a chance.'

Paul's official boxing mascot was also stood behind him at his press conference as he made a bizarre bet with Woodley where the loser has get a tattoo of the winner's name.

'The Problem Bot' is a 12ft robot which resembles Paul's moniker, 'The Problem Child'.

Woodley meanwhile has in the build-up been training alongside Floyd Mayweather, who last month went eight rounds in a special exhibition match with Paul's brother Logan.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lhzMx_0awSPiJS00
Paul's official boxing mascot - 'The Problem Bot' - was also in attendance at the press conference

'He showed me stuff, not specifically to beat Jake, but to be a world class boxer,' Woodley said of Mayweather.

'In MMA sometimes we waste energy. But everything I do will hurt Jake. My feints will hurt him.'

Jake Paul however hit back: 'How is Mayweather going to teach you to beat me when he couldn't even finish my brother?

'You will see a boxing clinic. This man will not go more than three rounds.

'I will take Tyron into deep waters and drown him. The MMA community wants to see Jake Paul fall, they are counting on Tyron, but he just won't get the job done.'

Comments / 0

Daily Mail

Daily Mail

210K+
Followers
80K+
Post
90M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tyron Woodley
Person
Conor Mcgregor
Person
Dustin Poirier
Person
Ben Askren
Person
Jake Paul
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boxing#Combat#Mexican#Wba#Wbo#Wbc#Ufc#Irishman#Mma
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Mixed Martial Arts
News Break
Combat Sports
News Break
Youtube
News Break
Sports
Related
UFCFanSided

Dustin Poirier accepts Nate Diaz’s 185-pound fight Twitter call out

Dustin Poirier doesn’t seem to have forgotten the fight with Nate Diaz that fell through. Coming off his victory in the trilogy bout with Conor McGregor at UFC 264, Dustin Poirier appears likely to challenge UFC lightweight champion Charles Oliveira next. But Poirier got an interesting challenge thrown his way on social media.
UFCWrestling-edge.com

Dustin Poirier Leaks Bad Conor McGregor Phone Photos

At UFC 264, Conor McGregor finally faced off against Dustin Poirier in the main event of the show. With expectations off the roof, fans simply could not tell who was going to become the winner of the fight. Conor McGregor would go on to fracture his ankle at the end of the first round and this resulted in Dustin Poirier winning the fight via a TKO. Conor McGregor’s surprising haircut photo also recently leaked.
UFCWrestling-edge.com

Conor McGregor ‘Permanent Damage’ To Leg Leaks

The former UFC referee ‘Big’ John McCarthy recently opened up on the injury that Conor McGregor suffered against Dustin Poirier at UFC 264. The Notorious One underwent surgery and got a titanium rod implant. The renowned combat sports official claims that, if anything, it’s going to be a deterrent. John...
Combat SportsWrestling-edge.com

Floyd Mayweather Bodyguard Drops Steroid Bombshell

Conor McGregor and Floyd Mayweather are certainly no strangers to each other as they competed against each other in a professional boxing match back in 2017, where Floyd Mayweather won. Since then they have been taking shots at each other over the years. Floyd Mayweather also posted a sad photo of Conor McGregor in a hotel.
UFCWrestling-edge.com

Jake Paul Leaks Francis Ngannou Paycheck?

The YouTuber turned professional boxer, Jake Paul is set to square off against the former UFC Welterweight Champion Tyron Woodley on August 28 in a boxing match. Currently the odds are in favor of Jake Paul even if Tyron Woodley is definitely the biggest opponent for Jake Paul so far. Jake Paul might be faking an injury for his upcoming boxing match against Tyron Woodley.
UFCtalesbuzz.com

Tyron Woodley planning ‘ violence’ for Jake Paul fight

Many fighters have lined up to take down Jake and Logan Paul since the YouTube stars and brothers began boxing over the last four years. But MMA star Tyron Woodley wants to do more than just win when he faces Jake Paul on Aug. 29 in Cleveland. “From now on,...
Cleveland, OHcleveland19.com

Jake Paul returns to Cleveland to face Tyron Woodley

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - On August 29, Westlake native Jake Paul will return to Cleveland to take on Tyron Woodley in a showtime 190-pound pro boxing event at the Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse. The renowned content creator will face off against the former UFC Champion, Woodley, who will be his toughest...
UFCMMAmania.com

Why is Jake Paul so afraid of Tyron Woodley?

The social media star has enjoyed a short but successful boxing career by knocking around aging opponents like former NBA star Nate Robinson and broken down wrestler Ben Askren, but may have his hands full against former UFC champion Tyron Woodley. Which may explain why Paul is so afraid of...
Combat SportsPosted by
Daily Mail

Jake Paul throws ANOTHER insult at Conor McGregor by claiming Tyron Woodley is a 'lot more dangerous fighter'... but confirms talks of fight with The Notorious as he recovers from a broken leg

Jake Paul's relentless campaign calling out Conor McGregor continued as he slammed the Irishman as a weaker opponent than Tyron Woodley. Paul has pursued a boxing match with The Notorious for several months now, and is clearly pushing all the buttons he can to make it happen. This is despite...
UFCPosted by
The Independent

Conor McGregor ‘needs’ Jake Paul fight after UFC 264 defeat by Dustin Poirier

Jake Paul has claimed Conor McGregor “needs me more than than I need him” after the UFC star’s latest defeat. McGregor suffered a serious leg injury as he lost to Dustin Poirier in the main event of UFC 264 on Saturday, in what was his second defeat by the American this year. The Irishman is expected to meet Poirier for a fourth time after their latest encounter finished at the end of the first round via doctor stoppage, with McGregor having to be carried out of the Octagon on a stretcher in Las Vegas. Paul, who fights former UFC champion...
Combat Sportsthehighlandsun.com

When will tickets for Jake Paul vs Tyron Woodley go on sale?

Tickets for the Jake Paul vs. Tyron Woodley fight will go on sale from July 22, 2021. YouTube megastar Jake Paul is set to compete in a professional boxing match against former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley. The consensus in the combat sports community is that Jake Paul (3-0; three...
Combat SportsWrestling-edge.com

Logan Paul Exposed As ‘Drunk Mess’ By Jake In Photo

The seeds for a potential Jake Paul Vs Logan Paul, brother vs brother super-fight have very well not only been planted but could very well be in full bloom. It was recently reported how Jake Paul allegedly doctored a series of text message from his ‘mother’ to make it appear like she wanted to bet on the younger Paul brother to beat Logan Paul. Jake Paul is ‘furious’ at his brother in this leaked photo.
NFLJanesville Gazette

Tyron Woodley is already talking multiple fights against Jake Paul, who says not so fast

LOS ANGELES — Confidence oozed from Tyron Woodley as he shared a stage with Jake Paul on Tuesday afternoon to announce their Aug. 29 cruiserweight fight in Cleveland. "I saw a man who doesn't really have fight left in him," Paul said, beating the MMA fighter to the punch. "I saw a man who's been defeated multiple times now and will be finished and sent into retirement by a Youtube Disney star boxer."
UFCSherdog

Video: Jake Paul vs. Tyron Woodley Kick-Off Press Conference

Sign up for ESPN+ right here, and you can then stream the UFC, PFL and “The Ultimate Fighter” live on your smart TV, computer, phone, tablet or streaming device via the ESPN app. Former Ultimate Fighting Championship welterweight champion Tyron Woodley and YouTube celebrity Jake Paul meet face-to-face Tuesday (4...

Comments / 0

Community Policy