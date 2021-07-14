Cancel
Environment

Morning Weather Forecast - 7/14/21

By Cory McCloskey
fox10phoenix.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRain is falling across the Valley and a flash flood watch is in effect for much of the morning. We'll see a high near 100° in the Valley today.

