Morning Weather Forecast - 7/14/21

Effective: 2021-07-23 18:26:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-23 18:30:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Wind damage with these storms will occur before any rain or lightning. Do not wait for the sound of thunder before taking cover. SEEK SHELTER IMMEDIATELY inside a sturdy structure and stay away from windows. Target Area: Mohave A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 645 PM PDT/645 PM MST/ FOR NORTH CENTRAL MOHAVE...SOUTHEASTERN LINCOLN AND NORTHEASTERN CLARK COUNTIES At 623 PM PDT/623 PM MST/, a cluster of thunderstorms generating strong outflow winds were located 5 miles north of Mesquite, moving south at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs and trees. Locations impacted include Mesquite, Beaver Dam, Littlefield, Moapa Town, Moapa Valley, Bunkerville and Carp. This includes the following highways Interstate 15 in Arizona between mile markers 0 and 2, and between mile markers 4 and 10. Interstate 15 in Nevada between mile markers 90 and 120. HAIL...<.75IN WIND...60MPH