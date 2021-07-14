Cancel
Mcleod County, MN

MORE TO THE STORY: Searing flames swept across the prairie

By Brian Haines
crowrivermedia.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt was autumn in 1869. W.J. Sherburne had just moved to the Lake Addie area. He and his family commenced to farming. Like most farmers of the time, Sherburne had a large crop of wheat set in stacks out in his field. Unfortunately, the weather that year was very wet and prolonged rains caused W.J. to gather his wheat stacks, tear them down, and try to dry them out in his barn. He was unsuccessful and the wheat spoiled.

