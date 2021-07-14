TECHNOBABBLE: Halfway through 2021, a look back at tech news

We’re just over halfway through the year and things haven’t slowed down. The pandemic and subsequent shutdowns didn’t seem to affect tech companies. In fact, many of them reported record numbers again during the pandemic. Now that people are getting vaccinated we can expect things to ramp up even more. Let’s recap what has happened so far this year. But before we do, I’ll point out that Microsoft has issued an emergency patch for Windows. If you have a Windows machine you should update it to fix a particularly bad vulnerability.