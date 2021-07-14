Cancel
Satellites from the mothership? UND professors say UFOs that buzzed U.S. warship need more study

By Adam Kurtz
Grand Forks Herald
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA recently-released government report and grainy but compelling videos captured by the U.S. Navy have brought the topic of UFOs to the forefront of the nation's attention. A June 25 report from the Office of the Director of National Intelligence focused on 144 encounters with unknown objects that occurred between 2004-2021, 80 of which were observed through multiple sensor systems, and only one of which – a large deflating balloon – has been identified.

