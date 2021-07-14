Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Alibaba, Tencent mull over opening up services to each other - WSJ

By Reuters Staff
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 10 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lOF0W_0awSOtfa00

(Reuters) - China’s two online giants Alibaba Group Holding Ltd and Tencent Holdings Ltd are gradually considering opening up their services to each other, according to a Wall Street Journal report on Wednesday.

It comes days after China’s crackdown on a number of technology companies with overseas listings including Didi Chuxing, Tencent and Alibaba.

Both Alibaba and Tencent are working on new plans separately to loosen up restrictions including introducing Tencent’s WeChat Pay to Alibaba’s e-commerce marketplaces, Taobao and Tmall, the WSJ report added, citing people familiar with the matter.

Alibaba did not immediately respond to a request for comment while Tencent could not be immediately reached.

Comments / 0

Reuters

Reuters

148K+
Followers
181K+
Post
84M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Taobao#Alibaba Group Holding Ltd#Tencent Holdings Ltd#Wall Street Journal#Wechat Pay#Wsj
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Economy
News Break
Alibaba
Country
China
Related
MusicPosted by
WRAL News

China's Tencent ordered to end exclusive music contracts

BEIJING — Internet giant Tencent was ordered by regulators to end exclusive contracts with music copyright holders, adding to increased enforcement of anti-monopoly and other rules as Beijing tightens control over booming online industries. Tencent controls more than 80% of “exclusive music library resources” following its 2016 acquisition of China...
svdaily.com

Softbank Invests $100 Million in Ethos

SAN FRANCISCO — Ethos, an insurtech company that’s transforming the life insurance space, has raised an additional $100 million in capital. The new investment from SoftBank Vision Fund 2 brings Ethos’ valuation to $2.7 billion and total funds raised to $400 million. SoftBank joins investors including Sequoia Capital; Accel; GV (formerly Google Ventures); General Catalyst; Jay-Z’s Roc Nation; and the investment vehicles of actors Will Smith and Robert Downey Jr.
Food & DrinksHouston Chronicle

Zomato soars 80 percent in debut of India's new tech generation

For over a decade, Deepinder Goyal’s Zomato Ltd. has delivered soul food from spicy dosa crepes to soft bread Pav Bhaji with curried vegetables to millions across India. Now, investors get a taste of the fast-growing food delivery giant. The startup soared more than 80% in its Friday debut following a $1.3 billion initial public offering.
EconomyUS News and World Report

China Weighs Serious Penalties for Didi After Market Debut - Bloomberg News

(Reuters) -Chinese regulators are considering serious penalties for Didi Global Inc after the ride-hailing giant's New York initial public offering last month, Bloomberg News reported on Thursday. Regulators view Didi's decision to go public despite pushback from the Cyberspace Administration of China (CAC) as a challenge to Beijing's authority, the...
Businessmmobomb.com

Tencent Picks Up Stunlock And Sumo, While Its TiMi Studios Works On “AAA Open-World Game” With Original IP

The question of “Who is Tencent buying?” needs to be followed up with “today?” because the Chinese gaming giant seems to be making acquisitions roughly every day. Yesterday, it was reported that Tencent had agreed to purchase British dev Sumo Digital for $1.27 billion, and today comes news that Sweden’s Stunlock Studios will also be under the Tencent banner.
Businessgamesindustry.biz

Tencent's TiMi opens new studio in Montreal

TiMi Studio Group has opened another AAA studio in Montreal, marking the company's third location to open in North America. TiMi, owned by Tencent, is best known for working on popular mobile titles such as Call of duty: Mobile, Honor of Kings and Pokémon Unite. The studio joins TiMi Los...
Economytheloadstar.com

Sinolines opens Xiamen warehouse for Alibaba cross-strait e-commerce traffic

Sinotrans Container Lines (Sinolines) officially opened its warehouse in China’s Xiamen port this month, after its affiliate won a tender to provide warehousing and shipping services to a unit of compatriot e-commerce group Alibaba. Targeting goods purchased from Alibaba by Taiwanese consumers, the warehouse is in the vicinity of Hutchison...
Marketswestfieldvoice.com

Global Online Education Service Market Expected To Reach Highest CAGR By 2026: Tencent, NetEast, Wechat, Alibaba, Microsoft etc.

﻿Introduction: Global Online Education Service Market. The report provides a detailed summary as well as a consistent estimation of accurate profits over the forecasted time frame. It also provides a comprehensive summary, as well as a fair price and revenue predictions (at the global level) for each player over the forecasted timeframe. The quantitative analysis provides a vital microscopic view of the industry in order to determine the manufacturer’s footprint by improving an understanding of global revenue and costs of manufacturers, as well as their performance, over the forecasted timeframe. Leading and prominent players in the global keyword market are narrowly evaluated on the basis of key factors in the study’s industry overview section.
RetailPosted by
Reuters

China shares rise on better-than-expected June retail sales data

* China June retail sales grows faster than expected. SHANGHAI, July 15 (Reuters) - China stocks rose on Thursday with liquor makers and banks leading gains, as investors cheered stronger retail sales in June while expecting an easier policy stance from the central bank to support an economic recovery. ** At the midday break, the Shanghai Composite index was up 0.23% at 3,536.71 points. ** China’s blue-chip CSI300 index was up 0.45%, with the banking sector sub-index rising 2.12% and the consumer staples sector up 1.47%. ** Shanxi Xinghuacun Fen Wine Factory surged 4.9% while shares of Tsingtao Brewery gained 4.7% in Shanghai.

Comments / 0

Community Policy