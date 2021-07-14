Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Beauty & Fashion

10 of Adele's greatest fashion moments

Harper's Bazaar
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the article"There's only one of you, so why would you want to look like anybody else?" Adele famously once said. The 33-year-old is often hailed as one of the UK's greatest talents; a multi-award-winning singer who has captivated the world with her incredible voice and moving lyrics. She's got more Grammy Awards than we care to count and has even won an Oscar, for the Bond soundtrack Skyfall. But she's also been known to have a scene-stealing red carpet moment, too.

www.harpersbazaar.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Riccardo Tisci
Person
Giambattista Valli
Person
Johnny Cash
Person
Adele
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fashion Designers#Grammy Awards
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Beauty & Fashion
News Break
Fashion
News Break
Grammy
News Break
Celebrities
Related
New York City, NYIn Style

Rihanna Wore a See-Through Blouse and the Tiniest Mini Skirt

Rihanna's fashion tour across Manhattan (and anywhere she goes really) is endless inspiration for tackling a summer of nostalgic trends, a la her iconic pink fuzzy bucket hat and matching dress. And now her latest New York City look was another head turner — I'm taking notes. The Fenty Beauty...
MusicPopculture

Adele's Rumored Relationship Is Back in the Spotlight

People are once again speculating about the state of "Rolling in the Deep" singer Adele's relationship with British rapper Skepta. The alleged couple was seen shopping for discount Prada at the Cabazon Outlets outside San Bernardino, CA, Page Six reports. "She was sitting watching him while he was picking sweaters, pants, trying on jackets and coats, and having the employees help him. She was giving him feedback and saying what she thought he looked great in," a witness told Page Six. "It was cute that just waiting and being a normal girlfriend while he looked. He must have shopped for 45 minutes."
MusicHello Magazine

Madonna shares picture of herself in bridal gown and fans go wild

Madonna was busy in her "writing room" on Thursday and couldn't help but share some behind-the-scenes pictures of herself whilst trying to finalise the script for her next film. "Looking for Inspiration – in the Writing Room. Think tank! #untitled #film #kikismith," she wrote alongside five snaps of herself. WATCH:...
TennisBET

Sha'Carri Richardson Stuns In A Sheer Evening Gown, Plus Other Fashionable Celebrity Moments At The 2021 ESPYs

Over the weekend, some of our favorite athletes and biggest stars made fashionable appearances at The 2021 ESPYS presented by Capital One. Walking the red carpet at the star-studded evening, highlights of the big night for sports included tennis star Naomi Osaka flexing her fashion in a trendy designer look and sprinter Sha'Carri Richardson showing off her sexy physique in an edgy sheer, floor-length gown. We even have a few stylish photos of celebrities at after-parties.
Hello Magazine

Shania Twain sets pulses racing in strapless dress and cowboy hat

Shania Twain has an incredible sense of style and never disappoints when it comes to her performance outfits. And the Canadian country singer took her fans on a trip down memory lane this week after sharing footage from her iconic music video for her song, I Ain't No Quitter. The...
MusicHello Magazine

Shania Twain turns heads in all-gold metallic outfit

Shania Twain is not one to shy away from eye-grabbing outfits – and we love her for it. The country superstar turned heads once again on Thursday in a promo shot for her Home Now radio show on Apple Music. Posting on her Instagram Stories, Shania looked gorgeous as she...
Beauty & FashionRefinery29

Ashley Graham’s Latest Style Muse? Steve From Blue’s Clues

On Monday, Ashley Graham took to Instagram to share the inspiration behind her most recent look: Steve from Blue’s Clues — and no, we’re not kidding. Specifically, the supermodel wore a navy-and-green striped rugby shirt from Rowing Blazers and a pair of Vince khaki trousers — an unexpected combination for Graham, who typically sports bike shorts, heels, and casual dresses.
CelebritiesWHAS 11

Why Fans Think Taylor Swift and Adele Have a New Collaboration Coming Out

Taylor Swift and Adele fans are getting excited over a possible collaboration between the two superstars. According to a fan screenshot from the Society of European Stage Authors and Composers (SESAC), Taylor and Adele are registered together for a new song called "Broken Hearts." Under "AKA titles," it's also called "Shattered Hearts." Both women are listed as writers under their full names, Taylor Alison Swift and Adele Laurie Blue Adkins.
Beauty & FashionPosted by
FootwearNews

Angelina Jolie Is the Ultimate Cool Mom in a White Tee, Corduroy Pants & Classic Pumps

Angelina Jolie proved once and for all why she is the ultimate cool mom during an outing in Paris today. The “Mr & Mrs. Smith” actress shopped on the Champs Elysées this afternoon alongside a three of her six kids, Pax, Zahara and Shiloh. For the occasion, Jolie herself went effortlessly chic in a staple white T-shirt tucked into high-rise corduory pants; she also made sure to include a protective white face mask as they walked the streets of France.
MusicPosted by
Rolling Stone

Pop Smoke, Dua Lipa, and the Art of the Posthumous Duet

Dua Lipa singing the words “You can’t say Pop without Smoke” was not on many 2021 bingo cards. Yet there it is on “Demeanor,” one of many posthumous collaborations on the slain Brooklyn rapper Pop Smoke’s second LP, Faith. Dua is the biggest surprise in the crowd of hip-hop heavyweights who feature on the 20-track album. As if possessed by the spirit of the Flossy’s finest himself, the girl does what she must on the song. Pop Smoke is equal parts party and menace on “Demeanor,” asserting a will not only to survive, but to thrive. “Look, 11 dollars a hour...
Beauty & Fashiontalesbuzz.com

‘Mani’ Actor, Fashion Model Was 23 – Talesbuzz

Daniel Mickelson, a model and actor with roles in web series Mani and the 2019 indie comedy The Killer Clown Meets The Candy Man, died July 4, his sister announced last night. Mickelson was 23. A cause of death was not disclosed for the Atlanta native. “My heart is shattered...
CelebritiesHello Magazine

Ciara makes fans go wild in the strapless look of our dreams

Ciara keeps taking her style to the next level, and her latest look is further proof that it’s worth keeping a monochromatic black ensemble on hand at any time of the year, and it doesn’t hurt if it has a glam vibe either. On the heels of her dreamy Italy...
Beauty & FashionPosted by
Vogue Magazine

Paola Fendi Wore Dresses Designed by Kim Jones and Pierpaolo Piccioli During Her Wedding Weekend in Ibiza

Paola Eulalia Saracino Fendi’s mother always said she would meet a nice boy at the library or in church. “Moms are just always right,” Paola says. “Aram [Warya Ahmed] and I met through very close friends at a church—it just happened to be at Gremio de Brixton, which is a bar underneath St. Matthew’s Church. I knew he liked me when he agreed to dance to Beyoncé with me when no one else was dancing. I had just moved to London, so was very much swooning over his awesome British accent.”

Comments / 0

Community Policy