10 of Adele's greatest fashion moments

People are once again speculating about the state of "Rolling in the Deep" singer Adele's relationship with British rapper Skepta. The alleged couple was seen shopping for discount Prada at the Cabazon Outlets outside San Bernardino, CA, Page Six reports. "She was sitting watching him while he was picking sweaters, pants, trying on jackets and coats, and having the employees help him. She was giving him feedback and saying what she thought he looked great in," a witness told Page Six. "It was cute that just waiting and being a normal girlfriend while he looked. He must have shopped for 45 minutes."