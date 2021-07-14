Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cars

Five Most Likely Reasons Your Check Engine Light Just Lit Up

By Associated Press
US News and World Report
 10 days ago

Americans are holding onto their vehicles longer than ever, with the average age of a car in 2020 rising to a record 12.1 years, according to data from IHS Markit. But if you own a car for long enough and something goes wrong mechanically, you’re likely to see an amber check engine light somewhere in the gauge cluster. Formally known as the malfunction indicator lamp, it is a signal from the vehicle’s engine computer that something’s wrong.

www.usnews.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Check Engine Light#Fuel Economy#Oxygen Sensor#Root Cause#Electric Spark#Americans#Ihs Markit#Obd#The Associated Press
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Electric Vehicles
News Break
Cars
Related
CarsPosted by
Motor1.com

Check Engine Light Doesn’t Slow Audi A6 On Autobahn Top Speed Run

Unrestricted sections of the German Autobahn might not be the perfect place to test a car’s top speed, but the law certainly allows for it. Countless videos show high-horsepower supercars hitting the famous highway, but a new video from the TopSpeedGermany YouTube channel takes something a bit less exciting for a drive – a 2000 Audi A6 Avant 2.7T. It’s not the fastest, but it does achieve its top speed with the check engine light on.
CarsDerrick

Motormouth: Odd check oil light

Q: My 2011 Acura MDX with only 83,000 miles does not burn or leak oil. However, when I either make a sharp left turn or sudden stop, the check oil message comes up for a brief instant then goes away. This never happens with any right turn I make or if I stop normally. Any thoughts? - D.W., Glenview, Illinois.
CarsCarscoops

How Was Ford Able To Keep The F-150 Lightning’s Starting Price Below $40K?

When Ford unveiled the F-150 Lightning, there were many impressive things about it but perhaps the most impressive was its sub-$40k starting price. Speaking to Autoblog at the Chicago Auto Show, Darren Palmer, general manager for Ford’s battery electric vehicles, said that the secret to getting the price down on the electric truck was scale. Because the pickup, apart from a handful of specialty parts, is essentially identical to a regular F-150 on top, Ford can leverage the best-selling vehicle in America‘s scale to negotiate the best prices possible.
BusinessPosted by
CarBuzz.com

6 Amazing Cars General Motors Should Never Have Cancelled

The first entry in this list of projects we wish General Motors hadn't canceled is a prime example of the automaker's ability to snatch defeat from the jaws of victory. The company's modern history is full of missteps and head-scratching decisions, from how it made a mess of Pontiac to the more recent case of the Chevrolet Camaro being in trouble. It often feels like individual product successes like the Chevrolet Corvette are despite its corporate overlords, not because of them. Some of these examples of GM canning a project have certainly set the automaker back, and it's time to take a look at some of the winners, or in this case, losers.
Carstorquenews.com

The Subaru Engines, Models And Years That Burn Oil - Is The Problem Fixed?

In some Forester, Outback, and Crosstrek models, Subaru Boxer engines have been singled out for having excessive oil consumption issues. See which years and engines are the problems and if the issue is fixed. If you've owned an older Subaru Forester, Outback, Crosstrek, or Impreza, you know some models burn...
CarsPosted by
MotorBiscuit

Avoid These SUVs: Consumer Reports Drops Recommendations

Consumer Reports recommends plenty of used and new cars each year, but not all of these vehicles stay on the list. Sometimes, the reliability of a car falls for one reason or another. Consumer Reports dropped the recommendations for these SUVs for one reason or another. In some cases, the list of reasons was quite long.
Businessprweek.com

Break-up looks likely as £100m Engine auction begins

Engine’s owner Lake Capital has formally started the process through which it hopes to sell its UK independent agency group. Lake Capital has appointed the investment bank Lazard to handle the £100m auction and issued an information memorandum earlier this month. Engine Creative, run by former AnalogFolk MD Ete Davies,...
ElectronicsPosted by
MotorBiscuit

The Least Reliable 2021 Honda Models Still Recommended by Consumer Reports

Honda has an almost unblemished record of reliability. However, Consumer Reports shows three of its vehicles that prospective buyers perhaps shouldn’t consider as reliable investments. Consumer Reports put the Accord, Civic and Pilot under the microscope as three of Honda’s cars with poor predicted reliability. Consumer Reports averages all of the car’s reliability scores from 2011 to the present day, therefore a 2021 model year car’s predicted reliability is impacted by past faults.
Boston, MAnortheastern.edu

The electric vehicle revolution arrives for a spin at Northeastern

The electric vehicle revolution arrives for a spin at Northeastern. On most summer days, the parking lot at Matthews Arena in Boston would largely be devoid of cars. But on Thursday, the lot had a crowd of people checking out a variety of electric models made by some of the world’s top automakers, including Tesla, Ford, and Audi—the German luxury brand’s CEO sees electric cars as being as profitable as gas models within a few years.
Carsfordauthority.com

Study Shows Why Ford Super Duty Owners Will Not Go Electric Anytime Soon

As Ford Authority reported back in May, Ford plans on electrifying its entire North American lineup at an as-yet-undetermined point in the future. Ford has already committed to going all-electric with its European passenger vehicle lineup by 2030, but commercial vehicles and heavier trucks are a bit of a wild card, as battery technology isn’t quite at the point where it’s feasible for use in those applications. This is also true of the Ford Super Duty, which as Ford Authority reported last November, won’t be going electric anytime soon. And, as it turns out, Ford Super Duty owners won’t be easy to convert if it ever does, according to new research from environmental activist group Coltura.
Buying Carsautotrader.com

2022 Chevrolet Equinox vs. 2022 Hyundai Tucson: Which Is Better?

The 2022 Chevrolet Equinox and the 2022 Hyundai Tucson are both popularly priced compact crossovers. Which is better?. The Equinox is Chevy’s bestselling SUV. The Tucson is Hyundai’s bestselling model globally. 2022 Chevrolet Equinox. Base Price: $25,800 / Read our 2022 Chevrolet Equinox Trim Comparison. What we like: Low starting...
Economygo955.com

Daimler aims to be ready for an all-electric car market by 2030

LONDON (Reuters) -Mercedes-Benz maker Daimler plans to invest more than 40 billion euros ($47 billion) between 2022 and 2030 to develop battery electric vehicles (EVs), and be ready for an all-electric car market by the end of that period. Outlining its strategy for an electric future, the German luxury carmaker...
ShoppingCNET

Light up your backyard with 48 feet of outdoor string lights for $28

For most of the US, it's really nice out right now. The perfect time to grill outdoors and spend an evening hanging out with friends and family. And while the sun sets pretty late these days, having some nice outdoor lighting for your space will absolutely keep the party going. Good outdoor string lights tend to be a little on the pricey side, but today there's a solid deal that knocks 44% off the standard price for these lights.
Carsfordauthority.com

Lincoln Rival Mercedes-Benz Announces EV Transition Plan

Lincoln joined a growing list of automakers committing to electric power when it recently announced that its entire lineup would be fully electrified (consisting of BEV, HEV, and PHEV models) by 2030. Now, one of Lincoln’s chief rivals – Mercedes-Benz – has also announced its own transition plan, though it’s a bit different. Starting in 2025, all newly launched vehicle architectures will be electric-only, while the automaker will reportedly be “ready” to go all-electric by 2030. However, Mercedes stopped short of guaranteeing that will be the case.
Buying CarsAutomotive Addicts

2021 Lincoln Corsair Reserve AWD Review & Test Drive

The Lincoln Motor Company has been more of a methodical underdog while they bring us several crossover/SUV offerings that do a lot to not only depart far from its Ford counterpart, but they exude a welcomed level of real automotive luxury even in the compact Corsair that I had a chance to review this week.
Economymoneytalksnews.com

The 10 Cheapest Vehicles to Insure in 2021

Editor's Note: This story originally appeared on The Zebra. Car insurance pricing is a complex process: Myriad factors go into your car insurance rates. One of the factors within your control that contributes to auto insurance premiums is the vehicle make and model you choose. High-performance vehicles, sports cars, electric...

Comments / 0

Community Policy