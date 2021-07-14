16812 Warren Crest Ct, Chesterfield, VA 23120
ONE OF THE LAST AVAILABLE LOTS UNDER CONSTRUCTION IN THE SOUGHT AFTER WESTERLEIGH COMMUNITY! The Callaway Home Plan by Main Street Homes will be ready October/November 2021!! This home features sturdy hardiplank siding, full brick front porch, 5 bedrooms and 4 full bathrooms. The first floor offers hardwood floors throughout the first floor living areas, formal dining room, study/living room, first floor bedroom, an open kitchen w/quartz counter tops, tile backsplash, SS appliances, full pantry, gas cook top and wall oven. The kitchen is open to the morning room and spacious great room w/propane gas fireplace. There is also a convenient mudroom off the garage offering extra family storage. The second level is home to 5 bedrooms including the incredible owner's suite with 10 ft. ultimate shower w/dual shower heads and large walk-in closet. This amazing home offers additional space w/the addition of a finished third floor w/full bathroom. Along w/ fantastic amenities Westerleigh feeds to award-winning schools (Grange Hall Elementary, Tomahawk Creek Middle, and Cosby High). HOME UNDER CONSTRUCTION, PHOTOS REPRESENT THE CALLAWAY II FLOOR PLAN, BUT ARE NOT OF THIS ACTUAL HOME.richmond.com
