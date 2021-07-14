Cancel
NZD Soars As RBNZ Stops Asset Purchases

By NZD Editor
ForexTV.com
 10 days ago

The New Zealand dollar has soared on Wednesday, punching above the symbolic 70-level. Currently, NZD/USD is trading at 0.7015, up 1.07% on the day. This was the caption in one financial publication …. Read Full Story at source (may require registration)

Currenciespoundsterlinglive.com

Euro-Dollar’s Resilience Divides Analyst Opinion as Focus Shifts to Fed

- But vulnerability lingers beneath 1.1825, 1.1880. Money transfer specialist rates (indicative): 1.1650-1.1678. More information on securing specialist rates, here. The Euro-to-Dollar exchange rate’s ongoing resilience has divided opinion among analysts as the market’s attention shifts toward July’s policy decision from the Federal Reserve (Fed), which is the next test of whether the single currency can continue to defy the gravitational pull of the greenback.
MarketsBusiness Insider

Australian Market Slightly Higher, Pares Early Losses

(RTTNews) - Australian stock market is slightly higher after early losses on Friday, extending the gains in the previous two sessions, with the benchmark S&P/ASX 200 staying just below the 7,400 level, following the positive cues overnight from Wall Street. Traders also remain concerned amid the rapid spread of the highly contagious coronavirus variants in four states and some regional areas, with lockdowns in three of the country's major cities limiting economic activity.
StocksBusiness Insider

DAX Rises On Economic Optimism

(RTTNews) - German stocks advanced on Friday, a day after the European Central Bank kept its very accommodative monetary policy in place and revised its guidance on when interest rates might rise to convince investors it would keep interest rates at record lows for even longer. Meanwhile, the German economy...
Businessetftrends.com

Monetary Policy, Strong Earnings Bolster International ETFs

International markets and related exchange traded funds maintained their momentum Friday, with European stocks closing at an all-time high, as a strong earnings season and the European Central Bank’s supportive monetary policy outlook helped offset concerns over the more infectious Covid-19 Delta variant. “The Monday selloff seems like a moment...
Marketskitco.com

Gold and silver are trading flat leading into the European open

Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. (Kitco News) - Gold and silver are trading flat leading into the European open but both have rejected...
Currenciesdailyforex.com

GBP/USD Technical Analysis: Attempting to Rebound Higher

Forex investors tried to take advantage of the recent strong decline in the price of the GBP/USD currency pair to return to buying and settle around the 1.3745 level. This is after strong selling that pushed it towards the 1.3571 support level, the lowest in five months. The return of investors to risk again contributed to the increase in sterling gains. The recovery in stock markets has indicated that investors may have put aside recent concerns related to the rapid spread of the Covid-19 Delta variant that threatens to slow the global economic recovery. We recently noticed that when investors are afraid, the pound tends to depreciate against the euro, dollar, franc and yen but gains against emerging market currencies as well as commodity currencies such as the krona, Australian, Canadian and New Zealand dollars.
Businessinvesting.com

Dovish ECB, upbeat earnings support euro zone stocks

(Reuters) - European stocks rose for a third session on Thursday after the European Central Bank pledged to keep interest rates at record lows for even longer, while strong corporate earnings underpinned optimism about an economic recovery. Euro zone shares rose as much as 1.2% after the central bank said...
BusinessLife Style Extra

London open: Stocks nudge up as investors eye ECB announcement

(Sharecast News) - London stocks nudged higher in early trade on Thursday as investors waded through a raft of corporate news and eyed the latest policy announcement from the European Central Bank. At 0850 BST, the FTSE 100 was up 0.1% at 7,004.89. Oanda market analyst Jeffrey Halley said: "Today's...
Currencieskitco.com

Euro slips, dollar edges higher in see-saw trading

NEW YORK (Reuters) -The dollar drifted higher against a basket of currencies in choppy trading on Thursday while the euro fell as risk appetite dimmed once again with stocks volatile and investors buying U.S. Treasuries. Earlier in the session, the greenback slid in the wake of weaker-than-expected U.S. jobless claims...
WorldPosted by
Reuters

CANADA FX DEBT-Canadian dollar dips as investors weigh ECB's stimulus pledge

* Canadian dollar weakens 0.2% against the greenback * Flash estimate shows Canadian factory sales up 1.9% in June * Price of U.S. oil rises 0.7% * Canadian bond yields ease across a flatter curve TORONTO, July 22 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar edged lower against its U.S. counterpart on Thursday, giving back some of its gains over the last two days as dovish guidance from the European Central Bank helped to boost the greenback against a basket of major currencies. The Canadian dollar was 0.2% lower at 1.2575 versus the greenback, or 79.52 U.S. cents, after trading a range of 1.2529 to 1.2593. The U.S. dollar broadly rose after the ECB's pledge to keep interest rates at record lows for even longer pressured the euro , with the central bank warning that the Delta variant of the novel coronavirus posed a risk to the euro zone's recovery. Canada is a major producer of commodities, including oil, so threats to global economic growth could weigh on the loonie. On Monday, the currency touched a five-month low at 1.2807. Still, oil extended strong gains made in previous sessions on expectations of tighter supplies until the end of the year. U.S. crude prices were up 0.7% at $70.80 a barrel. In domestic data, a preliminary estimate from Statistics Canada showed that manufacturing sales rose 1.9% in June, led by the transportation equipment industry. The Canadian retail sales report for May is due on Friday, which could offer further clues on the strength of the domestic economy. Canadian government bond yields eased across a flatter curve, with the 10-year down 1.6 basis points at 1.206%. On Monday, it touched a five-month low at 1.097%. (Reporting by Fergal Smith; editing by Barbara Lewis)
BusinessForexTV.com

Euro Weakens As ECB Pledges To Keep Interest Rates Lower For Extended Period

The euro depreciated against its major counterparts in the European session on Thursday, after the European Central Bank left its key interest rates and the pandemic emergency purchase programme unchanged and pledged to keep interest rates at their present or lower levels until inflation attains the 2 percent target. The...
Stockskitco.com

Hopes of dovish ECB, corporate earnings lift European stocks

(Reuters) - European stocks extended gains for a third session on Thursday, as signs of a strong corporate earnings season and expectations that the European Central Bank (ECB) will stick to a dovish stance lifted demand for risky equities. The pan-European STOXX 600 rose 0.7%, recovering fully from its worst...
MarketsLife Style Extra

LONDON MARKET MIDDAY: FTSE 100's rebound cools ahead of ECB decision

(Alliance News) -Â London's rebound slowed as it continued into a third straight session on Thursday, with markets awaiting a decision from the European Central Bank to provide some fresh direction. The FTSE 100 index was up 14.36 points, or 0.2%, at 7,012.64 midday Thursday. A rise in the pound...
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

USD/JPY vulnerable to a downside correction – MUFG

Risks on the USD/JPY pair are titled to the downside, according to analysts at MUFG Bank. They see the pair trading between 106.00 and 112.00 over the next weeks. “JPY positioning according to the weekly IMM data has become extreme. Based on z-score analysis covering a 2-year window, the current short position amongst Leveraged Funds and Asset Managers & Institutional Investors is close to 2 standard deviations from the average – the last time this happened was back in November 2015. That marked a point when USD/JPY peaked at levels over 120.00 before heading sharply lower in 2016. We are not suggesting that scale of rally for the JPY now (above 120 to 100) but more that the current level of shorts is at an historical extreme and if risk aversion was to intensify, we could well see a sharp correction lower in USD/JPY.”
StocksPosted by
Reuters

Indian shares end higher on strong corporate earnings

BENGALURU (Reuters) - Indian shares ended higher on Thursday, with IT and financial stocks leading the gains, as a slew of strong corporate earnings boosted investor sentiment. The blue-chip NSE Nifty 50 index ended 1.23% higher at 15,824.05, while the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex ended up 1.22% at 52,837.21. The...
BusinessShareCast

Europe close: 'Dovish' ECB buoys investor sentiment

European shares finished higher yet again, driven by strong corporate earnings and optimism over economic recovery from the Covid pandemic and after the European Central Bank maintained a 'dovish' stance on policy at its latest policy meeting. "It hasn't been much of a day for two-way market movement, with the...
MarketsPosted by
Reuters

EMERGING MARKETS-Rupiah, stocks rise as Bank Indonesia holds rates

* Bank Indonesia says Q4 GDP will expand, FY21 outlook bright * Asian stock markets rise across the board after recent slump * Japan's equity markets closed for a holiday By Anushka Trivedi July 22 (Reuters) - The rupiah saw its best day in almost two weeks on Thursday, as Bank Indonesia (BI) held interest rates steady to support the pandemic-ravaged economy and sounded optimism on 2021 growth, even as most of the country remained under tough curbs. Regional peers Singapore's dollar, the South Korean won and Taiwan's dollar also gained, basking in the greenback's weakness as risk appetite rebounded with strong earnings lifting Wall Street stocks overnight. The rupiah firmed 0.4% after the Indonesian central bank kept its key interest rate at a record low of 3.50% as widely expected, and said it would strenghthen measures to stabilise the currency after a bout of volatility. The rupiah has weakened 2.5% over the past six weeks since the COVID-19 situation in the heavily-populated Indonesia worsened, with total cases nearing 3 million amid a slow vaccination rate and a creaky healthcare system. However, BI predicted fiscal 2021 growth could be higher than the midpoint of its 3.5%-4.3% range, citing a less-than-expected decline in activity during current mobility curbs while banking on vaccinations gathering pace. Local stocks jumped 1.8%, with lenders leading the gains as the central bank forecast better loan growth and promised it would keep providing ample liquidity. "BI has less room to deliver a rate cut going forward, as U.S. monetary policy looks to tighten with a taper of asset purchases in the coming months," said Wei Liang Chang, macro-strategist at DBS Bank. "That said, Indonesia's policy rate is already at an accommodative level, and it will support an eventual recovery when the pandemic's impact eases," he added. Asian equities tracked their global counterparts higher, with analysts pegging the gains on "buy the dip" behaviour and positive sentiment from the U.S. markets. Most stock indexes in the region like in India, Malaysia and Thailand have declined on a month-to-date basis as concerns over a Delta variant-led spike in COVID-19 infections and lockdowns worried investors. The Philippine stock index was up 1.6% on Thursday after four sessions of heavy losses, while Singapore and South Korea equities rose more than 1% each. HIGHLIGHTS ** Thai central bank says virus outbreak to cut GDP by 0.8-2.0% in 2021 ** Indonesian 10-year benchmark yields are down 2 basis points at 6.307% ** Bank Central Asia and Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk among top gainers on Jakarta index, up 2.3% and 2.1%, respectively Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0807 GMT COUNTRY FX RIC FX DAILY % FX YTD % INDEX STOCKS DAILY % STOCKS YTD % Japan -0.04 -6.41 0.00 0.38 China +0.04 +0.96 0.34 2.93 India +0.24 -1.84 1.21 13.16 Indonesia +0.41 -3.04 1.78 2.65 Malaysia +0.17 -4.81 0.50 -6.34 Philippines -0.02 -4.23 1.55 -7.89 S.Korea +0.36 -5.54 1.07 13.11 Singapore +0.16 -2.96 1.33 11.14 Taiwan +0.20 +1.66 0.65 19.28 Thailand -0.06 -8.80 0.61 6.97 (Reporting by Anushka Trivedi in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V)

