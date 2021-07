Consumer price inflation is up 4.9% y/y in June 2021, after posting 5.2% y/y in May, slightly above market expectation of 4.8%. Core inflation currently sits at 3.2% y/y from 3.1% previously, fuel inflation is up by 27.5% from 37.4%, and food and non-alcoholic beverages inflation is unchanged from last month at 6.7%. Headline inflation is up by only 0.2% m/m. Explaining the m/m rise in headline inflation is 0.22ppt added from core inflation, 0.03ppt from food inflation, while fuel shaved off 0.01ppt.