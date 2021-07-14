Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Michigan State

SK Siltron's U.S. unit plans $300 million investment in Michigan to support EV growth

By David Shepardson
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 10 days ago

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - SK Siltron’s U.S. unit will announce on Wednesday it plans to invest $300 million in Michigan to expand its silicon carbide wafer manufacturing and add 150 jobs to support U.S. electric vehicle production, the company’s chief executive told Reuters.

The investment announcement comes as U.S. automakers are spending tens of billions of dollars to boost EV production and the Biden administration has sought $174 billion in funding to expand EV subsidies and charging networks.

The investment is the latest sign that electric vehicle suppliers are moving more production closer to their biggest customers in anticipation of booming demand as automakers shift away from internal-combustion vehicles.

SK Siltron CSS, a unit of South Korea-based SK Siltron, a global semiconductor wafer producer, said the investment over the next three years would more than double the company’s workforce in Michigan and add a new 140,000-square foot site in Bay City, Mich., to join its current facility in nearby Auburn, Mich.

SK Siltron CSS Chief Executive Jianwei Dong told Reuters the $300 million investment would “help develop a domestic EV supply chain based in Michigan because we have our end customers in nearby communities.” The investment will “help EVs go further and charge faster.”

The company is working to quickly expand to meet rising needs. “Right now we are seeing so much demand from customers,” Dong said, adding that the company is considering additional investments and that the wafers can also be used in 5G communications equipment.

SK Siltron CSS manufactures silicon carbide wafers used in semiconductor power components.

In EVs, the wafers allow for more efficient electricity transfer from battery to motor, increasing driving range by 5% to 10%, the company said. They can also reduce charging times, relax cooling requirements and shrink power module size and weight.

Some studies suggest the shift to electric vehicles will require fewer workers because EVs are mechanically simpler. It is unclear how many EV parts will be manufactured in the United States.

“As we build toward a more sustainable future, it is important that we create new, robust supply chains in the U.S. to support our corporations and the end consumer,” U.S. Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo said in a statement, praising SK Siltron CSS’s investment.

The Michigan Economic Development Corporation said the state has been working to attract EV-related jobs. In the last two years, Michigan has seen nearly $9 billion in planned investments and more than 10,000 jobs added as part of the EV transition.

The SK Siltron CSS expansion is still awaiting state and local approvals, the company said.

SK Siltron is part of SK Group. SK Innovation, another SK Group affiliate, in May announced it was forming a battery joint venture with Ford Motor Co to support the No. 2 U.S. automaker’s EV rollout. SK Innovation is separately building a $2.6 billion battery cell plant in Georgia to serve Ford and Volkswagen AG

Comments / 0

Reuters

Reuters

148K+
Followers
181K+
Post
84M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Local
Michigan Business
Local
Michigan Cars
City
Washington Township, MI
State
Washington State
State
Georgia State
Local
Michigan Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gina Raimondo
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ford Motor Co#U S#Volkswagen Ag#Investment#Ev#U S Commerce#Sk Group#Sk Innovation#Volkswagen Ag
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Ford
News Break
Electric Vehicles
News Break
Economy
News Break
Business
News Break
Manufacturing
News Break
POTUS
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Cars
Related
Business985theriver.com

EV startup Rivian announces $2.5 billion funding round led by Amazon, Ford

DETROIT (Reuters) -Electric car startup Rivian said on Friday it has closed a $2.5 billion fundraising round led by investors Amazon.com Inc , Ford Motor Co and T. Rowe Price. The announcement came the day after the California-based company said it was exploring building a second U.S. assembly plant. Reuters, citing unnamed sources, reported on Thursday that Rivian’s planned plant, dubbed “Project Tera,” will include battery cell production.
Normal, ILPantagraph

What Rivian CEO says about new $2.5 billion investment in company

NORMAL — Rivian Automotive has received $2.5 billion in its latest round of private funding, the company said Friday. The electric vehicle startup company has raised about $10.5 billion since 2019. The latest financing came from Amazon’s Climate Pledge Fund, D1 Capital Partners, Ford Motor Co. and T. Rowe Price.
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Electric cars to outsell combustion vehicles by 2036: analysis

A newly conducted analysis predicts that sales of electric vehicles will outpace combustion vehicles by 2036 in the United States. Consulting firm EY, formerly Ernst & Young, released an analysis stating that Europe will sell more zero-emission vehicles than combustion vehicles by 2028 and that China and the U.S. are expected to reach that threshold in 2033 and 2036, respectively.
EconomyPosted by
Benzinga

Automakers Are Hitting The Accelerator In The EV Race

On Thursday, Daimler AG (OTC: DDAIF) has officially hit the accelerator in the e-car race with Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA), revealing it will invest more than 40 billion euros in EVs by 2030. From 2025, three new vehicle platforms will only make battery-powered vehicles. One will cover passenger cars and SUVs, one will be devoted to vans and last but not least, the third will be home to high-performance vehicles that will be launched in 2025. Under its EV strategy, the inventor of the modern motor car will be renamed Mercedes-Benz as it spins off its trucks division by the end of the year. With its partners, it will build eight battery plants to ramp up EV production.
Businessmartechseries.com

AuthenticID Announces $100 Million Minority Growth Investment Led by Long Ridge

Investment Supports AuthenticID’s Innovation in Automated Identity Proofing and Market Expansion. AuthenticID, the leading provider of Identity Proofing solutions for large enterprises, announced it has closed a $100 million minority investment from Long Ridge Equity Partners, a technology-focused growth equity firm. The investment will support AuthenticID’s continued expansion within telecommunications, financial services, government, and other consumer segments looking to establish trust and mitigate fraud, as well as enable AuthenticID to support the next generation of digital identity platforms.
Indiana StatePosted by
The Crusader Newspaper

CareSource Invests $1 Million to Support Housing Stability in Indiana

CareSource, a nationally recognized nonprofit health plan, has invested $1 million towards a new partnership as part of its $6 million commitment in investments to affordable housing projects in Indiana. This commitment is part of the $50 million financial investment CareSource is making to housing projects across the U.S., focusing on underserved communities with high rates of poverty.
Businesswibqam.com

Daimler to invest more than 40 billion euros by 2030 in electric vehicles

LONDON (Reuters) – Mercedes-Benz maker Daimler said on Thursday it would invest more than 40 billion euros ($47 billion) between 2022 and 2030 to develop battery electric vehicles (EVs), and from 2025 all new vehicle platforms would only make electric cars. The German luxury carmaker said with partners it would...
Businessaithority.com

UVeye Secures $60 Million in New Investments to Support Further Global Expansion

UVeye, a supplier of high-speed vehicle inspection systems for the auto industry, has obtained $60 million in additional funding to support its global expansion plans. CarMax, W.R. Berkley Corporation and F.I.T. Ventures are among the participants in UVeye’s Series C funding round. CarMax, the largest used-car retailer in the U.S., joins a UVeye group of investors that already includes Volvo Cars, Hyundai Motors and Toyota Tsusho.
EconomyInvestorPlace

Among China EV Plays, Li Auto Stock Offers Best Investment Growth Story

After doubling between mid-May and early July, Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) stock has pulled back in recent weeks. But not due to any dramatic changes in the electric vehicle company’s fundamentals or prospects. As seen from its June delivery numbers, the growth story behind this name remains intact. That’s why the dip in LI stock is a China EV opportunity.
Michigan StateHuron Daily Tribune

VanderWall: $1.3B plan to fix Michigan bridges a necessary investment

LANSING — Among the 18 cosponsors of the MI Safe Drive plan, Sen. Curt VanderWall on Thursday celebrated the passage of a $1.3 billion plan to fund the state’s most needed bridge repairs as a necessary investment for Michigan’s infrastructure. “This one-time federal funding will help improve public safety by...
Bay County, MIkisswtlz.com

SK Siltron CSS Announces $300 Million Expansion in Bay County

SK Siltron CSS, which operates a facility in Auburn, released the following on Wednesday, July 14, 2021:. AUBURN, Mich., July 14, 2021 – SK Siltron CSS, a semiconductor wafer manufacturer, today announced plans to invest $300 million and create up to 150 high-paying, skilled jobs in Bay County, Mich., over the next three years to provide manufacturing and R&D capabilities of advanced materials for electric vehicles. The expansion will more than double the company’s Michigan employee base and add a new site in Bay City, Mich., to join its existing site in nearby Auburn, Mich.
BusinessMiami Herald

Semiconductor wafer maker to expand in Michigan to support EVs

A semiconductor wafer manufacturer said Wednesday it is investing $300 million to expand manufacturing and research and development in Michigan to support the manufacturing of electric vehicles. SK Siltron CSS will more than double its Michigan employee base with a new site in Bay City with 150 jobs. The announcement...
Business740thefan.com

Volkswagen’s EV unit plans to double charging infrastructure by end of 2025

(Reuters) – Automaker Volkswagen’s electric vehicle (EV) charging unit, Electrify America, said on Tuesday it planned to more than double its charging infrastructure in the United States and Canada over the next four years. The company said it expects to have over 1,800 fast charging stations and 10,000 individual chargers...
BusinessBusiness Insider

Valtech, The Digital Services And Business Transformation Agency, Receives New Investment From BC Partners To Support Growth And Expansion

Global digital services and business transformation agency, Valtech receives significant funding from BC Partners, valuing the company at $1.4 billion. New investment will accelerate Valtech's global growth ambitions, as it continues to support its clients' business transformations. Former reference shareholder Verlinvest and the new Valtech management team, Olivier Padiou (CEO)...
Businessfordauthority.com

Spanish EV Investment Could Bolster Ford’s European Ambitions

The European Union has been very open about its desire to achieve net-zero emissions by 2050, a goal that may also prompt it to require that new vehicles produce zero emissions by 2035, as Ford Authority reported earlier today. Now, a large portion of EU recovery funds – 4.3 billion euros ($5.1 billion USD) – will reportedly go toward a Spanish EV investment that aims to ramp up electric vehicle and battery production in the country, according to Reuters.
Michigan StatePosted by
Benzinga

Gage Growth Boosts Retail And Cultivation Footprint In Michigan With Plans To Open Two New Cannabis Dispensaries

Cannabis brand Gage Growth Corp. (CSE:GAGE) is expanding its retail presence in Michigan by opening two new dispensaries. The move comes on the heels of the company's partnerships with Grammy Award and Golden Globe Award-nominated recording artist Wiz Khalifa's brand "Khalifa Kush" and Pure Beauty to launch new lines of cannabis products in Michigan.
Indiana StateGovernment Technology

Indiana Invests $5.5 Million to Build EV Charging Stations

(TNS) — If you build it, they will come. At least that's what the state of Indiana and its utilities are hoping for when it comes to charging stations and electric vehicles. Indiana is behind on infrastructure for plug-powered cars, while some of its Midwestern neighbors and other states across the country speed ahead with installing charging networks.

Comments / 0

Community Policy