Inside Jon M. Chu’s L.A. Office
“I didn’t do a lot of sports growing up. I don’t have trophies from high school,” says Jon M. Chu, the director of this summer’s electric In the Heights. “My trophies are collectibles from my adventures,” he says, “little bread crumbs from my path.” Chu, whose past projects include Crazy Rich Asians and G.I. Joe: Retaliation, with an adaptation of Wicked on deck, has amassed an eclectic collection of mementos in keeping with his oeuvre. “The end of the world on one project is the best day on another project, but it all figures itself out if you trust yourself,” he says. “These little reminders, sometimes you need them to stay hopeful and joyful.”www.vanityfair.com
