El Paso, TX

El Paso eighth grader wins National Spanish Spelling Bee after competing in Scripps

El Paso Times
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEl Paso eighth grader Marium Zahra competed nearly four hours in a spelling competition, using her fourth language to become the best in the nation. Zahra won the 2021 National Spanish Spelling Bee, competing from home last weekend. She outlasted dozens of competitors from across the country in a live webcast Saturday, correctly spelling the word 'jurisdicción' to win the competition.

