5 things to know before the stock market opens Wednesday

By Matthew J. Belvedere, @Matt_Belvedere
CNBC
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHere are the most important news, trends and analysis that investors need to start their trading day:. 1. Futures rose after more hot inflation, ahead of Powell testimony. U.S. stock futures rose Wednesday — and the 10-year Treasury yield was around 1.38% — after the government's latest inflation report came in hot. In prepared testimony to a House panel, Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said the central bank is still a ways off from altering monetary policy. He also said he expects inflation to moderate. He speaks at noon ET Wednesday and goes before a Senate committee Thursday morning.

