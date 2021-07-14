Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Bold Entrepreneur-Turned-Filmmaker on Her Road to Making Marion Cotillard-Produced Climate Change Doc

By Lise Pedersen
Posted by 
Variety
Variety
 10 days ago
Cover picture for the article

French director Flore Vasseur has opened up about her journey from high-flying entrepreneur in New York City to filmmaker whose feature debut “Bigger Than Us,” co-produced with Marion Cotillard, premiered at Cannes’ new sidebar dedicated to climate change. It all started when the then 24-year old Vasseur witnessed the 9/11 attacks from her office in NYC. “It was one of those life-changing moments, it tears away everything you believe, everything that you are. I had this intuition that there was a tangible reason why we were receiving these bombs and that I was contributing to this with my lifestyle, my ideas, my...

variety.com

Comments / 0

Variety

Variety

26K+
Followers
35K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

The business of entertainment.

 https://variety.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Marion Cotillard
Person
Edward Snowden
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Role Models#Climate Change#French#The World Bank
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
Country
Afghanistan
News Break
Movies
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Moviestrust.org

Filmmakers, activists call for climate efforts in Cannes

Actors and creatives at Cannes hope their films will inspire action to tackle global warming. CANNES, France, July 11 (Reuters) - Documentary makers and environmental activists including British teenager Bella Lack on Sunday said they hoped to inspire more efforts on climate change, including through several films with hopeful messages presented at the Cannes Film Festival.
MoviesNew Haven Register

Rahul Jain Talks Inspiration Behind Climate Change Doc 'Invisible Demons'

Indian filmmaker Rahul Jain followed up his debut doc, “Machines,” with “Invisible Demons,” about the pollution in New Delhi. The film, which will play in Cannes’ inaugural Cinema for the Climate, will be represented for international sales by Participant and MK2 Films. Jain was in the German countryside trying to find “inspiration in nature” when he spoke to Variety.
MoviesVariety

‘Memoria’ Review: The Amazon Jungle Offers a Fresh Playground for Apichatpong Weerasethakul’s Usual Obsessions

Apichatpong Weerasethakul’s “Memoria” starts with a bang, which is not at all typical of the infamously understated Thai auteur, making his return to Cannes competition 11 years after winning the Palme d’Or for “Uncle Boonmee Who Can Recall His Past Lives.” Nor is working with an internationally recognized movie star, which the director does this time around, enlisting Tilda Swinton as a kind of stand-in for himself in this oblique and sometimes taxing excursion into the jungles of Colombia.
Moviesthatshelf.com

Beans Director Tracey Deer on Confronting the Past Through Film

“I don’t know that I would describe myself as brave back then,” explains Beans director Tracey Deer. “But the character needed to be really brave.”. Beans, this year’s Canadian Screen Award winner for Best Picture, tells a powerful coming-of-age story inspired by Deer’s own awakening during the 1990 Oka Crisis at Kanehsatake. The film sees the 78-day standoff through the eyes of 13-year-old Beans, played by Kiawentiio, as her view of the world transforms as her Mohawk community encounters racism and violence after they erect a blockade at the Mercier Bridge in response to the settler community’s plans to build a golf course on a sacred burial ground. Kiawentiio handles the complex role with remarkable emotional intelligence and agility. Before Beans, the actress broke ground as Ka’kwet on the hit series Anne with an E. Deer also served as a director on the series and saw in Kiawentiio the spirit needed for bringing her own story to screen.
MoviesPosted by
Variety

Cannes Cinefondation Section Won by ‘The Salamander Child’

“The Salamander Child” by Belgian director Theo Degen, hailing from the INSAS film school, was named as the top prize winner at the Cannes Film Festival’s Cinefondation student film section. The announcement was greeted by vigorous applause and widespread approval. The jury comprising Tunisian writer, Kaouther Ben Hania, Swedish writer-actor-director,...
MoviesNME

‘The World To Come’ review: love overcomes loss on the American frontier

Set amid the sprawling hills and valleys of New York’s Schoharie County in the mid-19th century, The World To Come opens on Abigail (Katherine Waterston) and Dyer (Casey Affleck), who have recently lost their daughter to diphtheria. It’s been a brutal winter – threatening both livestock and livelihood as well as their health. So when Tallie (Vanessa Kirby) and Finney (Christopher Abbott) rock up and lease the neighbouring farm, their arrival gives much-needed hope to Abigail. She strikes up a friendship with Tallie quickly – and soon, something even more meaningful begins to form.
MusicNME

Watch Sparks, Adam Driver and Marion Cotillard’s new ‘So May We Start’ video

Sparks have shared a new video for their track ‘So May We Start’, featuring Adam Driver and Marion Cotillard – watch it below. The track, released last month, appears in Annette, the new musical film directed by Holy Motors helmer Leos Carax, who co-wrote the script with Sparks’ Ron and Russell Mael. As with the video, Driver and Cotillard star in the new film.
MoviesPosted by
Variety

Gucci Joins Sundance Institute Documentary Fund (EXCLUSIVE)

Gucci has joined the Sundance Institute Documentary Fund, supporting the work of nonfiction filmmakers who continue to advance cultural dialogue and reach new creative heights. With submissions for the 2022 winter grant cycle open through July 26, the Sundance Institute’s Gucci Fund will support filmmakers worldwide in the development, production...
MoviesDeadline

Marion Cotillard On Youth Activism Doc ‘Bigger Than Us’: “This Desire For Change Is A Fuel To Action” – Cannes Studio

Marion Cotillard, who already saw in the opening night premiere of Annette in Cannes, yesterday celebrated the release of Bigger Than Us, a new documentary she executive produces from director Flore Vasseur, which explores the social movement of young people fighting for change in the 21st Century. And the pair stopped by Deadline’s Cannes studio yesterday with 20-year-old activist Melati Wijsen to discuss a generational shift that has become a global movement.
MoviesPosted by
Variety

Cannes’ Focus CoPro’ Returns with Six First-Time Feature Projects by Promising World Filmmakers

After more than a two-year break since its last edition due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Cannes Film Market’s Focus CoPro’ returned on Tuesday at the Palais des Festivals in a lively pitch and networking session between industry professionals and first-time feature-film directors. The event, launched in 2018, is hosted by Cannes’ Short Film Corner in collaboration with the Cannes Film Market, Pop Up Film Residency and La Incubadora, It aims to highlight the nascent projects of filmmakers in various Cannes selections and participating in the Short Film Corner as they take the path toward making their first feature films. The early projects...
Beauty & FashionPosted by
Vogue Magazine

A Closer Look at Marion Cotillard’s Winning Cannes Looks

It simply wouldn’t be the Cannes Film Festival without Marion Cotillard. Almost every year, the French star descends upon the event’s famous red carpet in an array of dazzling looks—remember her backless Dior gown back in 2013?—and this year has been no different. In a series of Chanel ensembles (she’s an ambassador for the label), Cotillard has been promoting her new film, Annette, which co-stars Adam Driver (it received a five-minute standing ovation on opening night). While each look is decidedly elegant, what’s kept us hooked are her more bolder, more avant-garde choices, from bike shorts to a denim gown.
Designers & CollectionsPosted by
Variety

‘Aline’ Review: Valérie Lemercier’s Sappy Céline Dion Cover Lacks the Range of the Artist It Celebrates

You know who does a really great Céline Dion? Kathy Griffin. Typically withering in her impressions, the comedian clearly has a soft spot for the vocal superstar. She gets the singer’s French-Canadian accent, the unconventional appeal of her open-book private life and that fabulously operatic body language — one hand gesturing toward heaven, the other beating her chest — cultivated over a career of projecting her emotions, like her voice, to the very back row.
MoviesPosted by
Variety

Sony Pictures Classics Buys Finnish Cannes Title ‘Compartment No. 6’

Sony Pictures Classics announced Thursday it has acquired rights for North America, Latin America, Eastern Europe, Southeast Asia and the Middle East for “Compartment No. 6,” the Finnish film that premiered in competition in Cannes. Acquired from Totem Films, it’s the second feature directed by Juho Kuosmanen, and is based...
MoviesPosted by
Variety

Cannes Directors’ Fortnight: ‘A Chiara,’ ‘Magnetic Beats’ Win Big

Writer-director Jonas Carpignano has scored at Cannes with “A Chiara,” winning the Europa Cinemas Cannes Label nod for best European film at Directors’ Fortnight, the festival’s biggest independent parallel section. Carpignano took the same prize for his previous film, “A Ciambra,” which was exec produced by Martin Scorsese, in 2017.
Movieslrmonline.com

Indiana Jones 5 Fight Scene Spotted Leading To A Chase Scene In Glasgow

An Indiana Jones 5 fight scene has been captured on the Glasgow set of the movie. Glasgow is standing in for New York in 1969 during the famous ticket tape parade for the returning Apollo 11 astronauts. Yesterday we shared a video which showed Indy (stunt double) being accosted by some goons and one of them was huge. Today though we can share more from that scene.

Comments / 0

Community Policy