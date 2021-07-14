Bold Entrepreneur-Turned-Filmmaker on Her Road to Making Marion Cotillard-Produced Climate Change Doc

“I don’t know that I would describe myself as brave back then,” explains Beans director Tracey Deer. “But the character needed to be really brave.”. Beans, this year’s Canadian Screen Award winner for Best Picture, tells a powerful coming-of-age story inspired by Deer’s own awakening during the 1990 Oka Crisis at Kanehsatake. The film sees the 78-day standoff through the eyes of 13-year-old Beans, played by Kiawentiio, as her view of the world transforms as her Mohawk community encounters racism and violence after they erect a blockade at the Mercier Bridge in response to the settler community’s plans to build a golf course on a sacred burial ground. Kiawentiio handles the complex role with remarkable emotional intelligence and agility. Before Beans, the actress broke ground as Ka’kwet on the hit series Anne with an E. Deer also served as a director on the series and saw in Kiawentiio the spirit needed for bringing her own story to screen.