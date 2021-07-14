General Hospital Spoilers: Spinelli Forced To Help Joey Novak And Betray Jason?

General Hospital Spoilers tease that Damian Spinelli (Bradford Anderson) and Jason Morgan (Steve Burton) have been best friends for a very long time. When Jason returned from being presumed dead several years ago, they picked up right here they left off. But in the beginning, Jason kept Spinelli around because of his talents with computer hacking. Spinelli has helped Jason save the day many times over the years, mostly behind the scenes from his laptop generally far from the actual danger. But recent event have come a bit too close for Spinelli, and have even led to an ultimatum from Spinelli’s long time girlfriend, Ellie Trout (Emily Benson).