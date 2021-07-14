Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

General Hospital Spoilers: Spinelli Forced To Help Joey Novak And Betray Jason?

By Matt Crider
celebratingthesoaps.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGeneral Hospital Spoilers tease that Damian Spinelli (Bradford Anderson) and Jason Morgan (Steve Burton) have been best friends for a very long time. When Jason returned from being presumed dead several years ago, they picked up right here they left off. But in the beginning, Jason kept Spinelli around because of his talents with computer hacking. Spinelli has helped Jason save the day many times over the years, mostly behind the scenes from his laptop generally far from the actual danger. But recent event have come a bit too close for Spinelli, and have even led to an ultimatum from Spinelli’s long time girlfriend, Ellie Trout (Emily Benson).

celebratingthesoaps.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bradford Anderson
Person
Jeff Kober
Person
Laura Wright
Person
Steve Burton
Person
Kirsten Storms
IN THIS ARTICLE
#General Hospital Spoilers#Gh Spoilers#Sos#Abc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
TV Series
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Spoilers
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
General Hospital
Related
TV Showscelebratingthesoaps.com

General Hospital Spoilers: Judge Naomi Carson Tries To Sabotage Molly’s Bar Exam?

General Hospital spoilers and rumors tease that racist Judge Naomi Carson (Anita Finlay) may sabotage Molly Lansing-Davis’ (Haley Pullos) bar exam in an upcoming episode of General Hospital!. General Hospital Spoilers And Rumors – Alexis Davis And Shawn Butler Discovered A Bias In Judge Naomi Carson’s Past Rulings. General Hospital...
TV Showscelebratingthesoaps.com

General Hospital Spoilers: Sonny Returns With A Bang, Expect Fireworks?

General Hospital spoilers suggest that while Sonny Corinthos (Maurice Benard) is moonlighting in Port Charles was amnesiac Mike, things are about to heat up in Port Charles. Sonny’s right-hand man, Jason Morgan (Steve Burton) is about to marry Carly Corinthos (Laura Wright). Will a mob war break out in the meantime?
TV Seriescelebratingthesoaps.com

General Hospital Spoilers Monday, July 26: Jason’s Vow, Finn Confesses, Jax Grilled, Monica’s Decision

General Hospital spoilers for Monday, July 26 reveal that Jason Morgan (Steve Burton) makes a promise. Meanwhile, Hamilton Finn (Michael Easton) confesses to Anna Devane (Finola Hughes). Shawn Butler (Sean Blakemore) questions Jasper “Jax” Jacks (Ingo Rademacher). Plus, Monica Quartermaine (Leslie Charleson) refuses to change her mind. General Hospital Spoilers...
TV Seriescelebratingthesoaps.com

General Hospital Spoilers Wednesday, June 30: Diane’s Advice, Ava’s Encounter, Scott’s Wisdom, Anna’s Discovery

General Hospital spoilers for Wednesday, June 30 reveal that Carly Corinthos (Laura Wright) asks Diane Miller (Carolyn Hennesy) for advice. Jason Morgan (Steve Burton) makes a big decision. Ava Jerome Cassadine (Maura West) runs into Austin (Roger Howarth). Scott Baldwin (Kin Shriner) gives some words of wisdom while Anna Devane (Finola Hughes) makes a discovery.
TV & Videoscelebratingthesoaps.com

Why Marrying Jason Morgan Is A Dream Come True For Carly On General Hospital

General Hospital spoilers reveal Jason (Steve Burton) and Carly (Laura Wright) continuing to plan their wedding. While Jason refuses to crack a smile about it, looking like he’s heading to his execution, Carly is living in all her full glory because she finally did it. It took her about a quarter of a century but here we go. She has finally, finally snagged her precious Jason and convinced her to marry him.
TV Seriescelebratingthesoaps.com

General Hospital Spoilers Friday, July 9: Monica Reacts, Stella Confronted, Molly’s Quest, Shawn’s Risk

General Hospital spoilers for Friday, July 9 reveal that Monica Quartermaine (Leslie Charleson) reacts to Jason Morgan’s (Steve Burton) news. Stella Henry (Vernee Watson) is confronted by Curtis Ashford (Donnell Turner). Molly Lansing-Davis (Haley Pullos) turns to Jordan Ashford (Briana Nicole Henry) while Shawn Butler (Sean Blakemore) takes a big risk.
TV & Videoscelebratingthesoaps.com

General Hospital Spoilers Monday, July 5: Alexis Struggles, Jax Bad-Mouths, Curtis Connects The Dots

General Hospital spoilers for Monday, July 5 reveal that Jasper “Jax”Jacks (Ingo Rademacher) will bad-mouth Jason Morgan (Steve Burton). Dante Falconeri (Dominic Zamprogna) checks in at the gallery. Curtis Ashford (Donnell Turner) connects the dots while Alexis Davis (Nancy Lee Grahn) struggles while in solitary confinement. General Hospital Spoilers –...
TV Seriescelebratingthesoaps.com

General Hospital Spoilers: Former PC Couple Will Reunite By September

General Hospital spoilers and rumors tease that a Port Charles couple who has split will reunite by September, in future episodes of General Hospital. Will it be Fanna, Nava, Valentina, or Millow?. General Hospital Spoilers And Rumors – Dr. Hamilton Finn And Anna Devane. General Hospital viewers will recall that...
TV Seriescelebratingthesoaps.com

The Young And The Restless (Y&R) Spoilers: Sally Crossed, Tara Swoops In And Swipes President Job

The Young and the Restless spoilers reveal that Sally Spectra (Courtney Hope) knows Tara Locke (Elizabeth Leiner) is getting everything she wants. However, Sally is nervous that the plan is working out for her, too. She might be right to be leery. Tara made an alliance, not a friendship. She also seems interested in Sally’s promotion, more interested than she should be.
TV & Videoscelebratingthesoaps.com

General Hospital Spoilers: Anna Comforts Valentin After Maxie Reclaims Baby

General Hospital spoilers indicate that Valentin Cassadine (James Patrick Stuart) is about to be brokenhearted when he losing what he believes to be his infant daughter. Will Anna Devane (Finola Hughes) be there to pick up the pieces when Valentin loses baby Bailey Cassadine/Louise August (Harper and Scarlett Bloom)?. General...
TV & Videoscelebratingthesoaps.com

Is Lulu Coming Back To General Hospital?

Will Lulu return to GH? General Hospital spoilers tease Dante and Sam growing even closer — with Lulu still lingering in a coma in New York. This seems like the perfect time for Lulu to wake up and return to Port Charles ready to resume her life, but will she?
TV SeriesPosted by
TVShowsAce

‘Y&R’ Spoilers: OMG! Stitch Rayburn Has A Sister In Genoa City?

The Y&R spoilers hint that Stitch Rayburn (Sean Carrigan) has a connection to one of the newbies. As soap fans know, the characters always have a relation to someone – past or present. Tara Locke (Elizabeth Leiner) previously mentioned her long-lost brother who she no longer speaks with. Fans know this wasn’t some random mention. They have a feeling that this man will show up in Genoa City sometime soon.
Celebritiessoapsindepth.com

Nicolas Bechtel Says Goodbye to GENERAL HOSPITAL

Fans were surprised to find that after eight years, the role of Spencer Cassadine on GENERAL HOSPITAL was recast with fan-favorite Nicolas Bechtel being replaced with Nicholas Alexander Chavez. The new actor made his debut in the July 2 episode and a few days later, on July 5, Bechtel reached out to his numerous fans on social media.
TV & Videoscelebratingthesoaps.com

General Hospital Spoilers: Drew’s Return Brings Heartbreak, Discovers Franco’s Dead

General Hospital (GH) spoilers tease the rumor mill has been going strong that when Cameron Matheson turns up in a mystery role on General Hospital that he will be someone heavily involved with Elizabeth Webber (Rebecca Herbst) no matter who he is playing. When it was revealed that Matheson would be joining General Hospital later this summer, he was rumored to either be playing Steven Weber (last played by Scott Reeves), Elizabeth’s older brother or Drew Cain (last played by Billy Miller), who was once romantically involved with Liz.
TV Showscelebratingthesoaps.com

The Young And The Restless Rumors: Is Ben Rayburn Ashland Locke’s Doctor?

The Young and The Restless (Y&R) spoilers and rumors tease that the timing of the arrival of Ben “Stitch” Rayburn (Sean Carrigan) and Ashland Locke (Richard Burgi) staying in Genoa City indefinitely seem to not be so coincidental. Viewers of The Young and The Restless will recall Locke has cancer and Stitch is staying in Genoa City a lot longer than he claimed to be. Could Stitch actually be Ashland Locke’s doctor?

Comments / 0

Community Policy