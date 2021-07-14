Manecke Pole Vault Camp gets underway

Seven-year-old Avyn Benjamin wasn’t so sure she was going to like learning how to pole vault, but after a few sessions at the group sessions at the Manecke Pole Vault Camp, she’s hooked! Shayne and Dakota Manecke are conducting group sessions every Monday and Wednesday for interested individuals of all ages and all skill levels. The sessions are held at 2:30 p.m. at 131 Lahr Road, through August. In the event of bad weather, the sessions are moved indoors. For more information, Facebook message Shayne or Dakota at Manecke Pole Vault.