Daily Oil, Gold, Silver Technical Analysis | July 14, 2021

The West Texas Intermediate Crude Oil market has rallied a bit during the course of the trading session on Friday, in what would have been a very quiet session. At this point, we have recovered the $70 level, which of course is a good sign, but what is even more impressive is the fact that we ended up forming a hammer on the weekly timeframe also suggests that we are going to see upward pressure, so I think that short-term pullbacks will be buying opportunities. In fact, it is not until we wipe out the Wednesday candlestick at the $65 level that I would be concerned.