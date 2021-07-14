Cancel
New York City, NY

Siena poll: Majority of New York residents feel worst of pandemic is over

By Balian the Cat
adirondackalmanack.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOver the course of the pandemic, 49 percent of New Yorkers have gained weight while 38 percent say that they have gotten in shape. Fifty-one percent have felt depressed during the pandemic while 44 percent say that they have developed a new interest or hobby. Looking to the fall, 76 percent think it somewhat or very likely that many New Yorkers will continue to work remotely, 71 percent expect public schools will reopen to full in-person instruction without teachers or students wearing masks while by 50-42 percent they think it likely that the state will experience a resurgence of COVID-19 infections.

www.adirondackalmanack.com

