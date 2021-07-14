Sarah Levy Reunites With ‘Schitt’s Creek’ Costar Tim Rozon in ‘SurrealEstate’: He’s a ‘Great Actor and Human Being’

Twyla and Mutt together again! Sarah Levy couldn’t put the “pilot script down” for SYFY’s SurrealEstate — and wanted to join the show even more once she learned her former Schitt’s Creek costar Tim Rozon was already attached as the star.

“I was looking for something different, but I wasn’t sure what exactly. And when this came across, not only was it so compelling, but it was also something that seemed to fit perfectly into that category of what I was looking for,” Levy, 34, says in the latest issue of Us Weekly. “The fact that Tim was on board was a total game-changer as well. As soon as I found out that he was playing Luke Roman, it was a done deal.”

Sarah Levy and Tim Rozon. Shutterstock (2)

She added that the show is “such a departure from Schitt’s Creek and the character of Twyla,” which attracted her to it even more. “I had always wanted to do something in the horror genre,” she explained. “I just figured if I were lucky enough to actually get it, it would be a whole new challenge for me.”

Levy played Twyla in the Emmy-winning comedy, which ran from 2015 to 2020. Rozon appeared in multiple episodes, with his character Mutt briefly dating the Tropical Cafe waitress and Jazzagal.

“Tim is just the kindest, most generous person and actor, and going into a project like this, where the days are long and it’s intense, you need somebody who’s playing opposite you to be a really great actor and human being,” Levy told Us. “It’s a lot of hours you’re spending together and a lot of scenes. So, it was just the best. And he makes going to work such a joy and he always has. It was such a pleasure being able to work with him again.”

Now, the pair play Susan Ireland and Luke Roman, respectively, in the Canadian paranormal drama, which follows real estate agent Luke and his team as they handle haunted and possessed homes that no buyers will come near.

Sarah Levy. Emma Mead

“It’s a fun ride. There’s something for everyone. It’s not scary enough that a family couldn’t necessarily watch it together, but it has all of those elements that I think horror fans look for and even comedy fans look for because there’s a lot of fun stuff in it,” Levy explained to Us. “There’s a lot of humor and a lot of comedy infused into the drama of it. It kind of keeps you on your toes the whole hour. It’s funny. It’s scary. It has something for everyone.”

The Distancing Socially actress put herself on tape for her audition and booked the part two months later. Luckily, the rest of the cast had chemistry without even screen-testing together.

“I had sort of forgot about it when my agents called to tell me that I actually booked it. He texted me when I found out that I got it and said he was playing Luke. I was making decisions with my team at that point. That was kind of like the thing that really locked it in for me. But none of us had any chemistry reads, screen-tests with each other,” she explained. “They really just like rolled the dice on that. And we got extremely lucky because our group just gels so well.”

Levy’s first actual day of production was the day after Schitt’s Creek swept the 72nd Emmy Awards, taking home seven wins for its sixth and final season. Levy couldn’t be in-person with dad Eugene Levy, brother Daniel Levy and the cast, but she shared a video of herself reacting — and screaming — with every win announcement.

“Due to Canada’s quarantine at the time, I had already been there for about three weeks before. And because we shot at Newfoundland, they had their own quarantine bubble outside of the rest of Canada,” she told Us. “So even if I wanted to kind of pop home to Toronto for that weekend, I would’ve had to quarantine in Newfoundland. Unfortunately, the timing just didn’t work out for me, but I was still just so, so excited to be able to watch it. I mean, I wish I could have been there. I don’t think anyone was expecting it to be the night that it was. It was almost more disappointing that we took pretty much everything home, but I got to watch it in the comfort of our house with my fiancé and our dogs. And it was lovely.”

Twyla and Mutt may have been exes on the beloved series about the Rose family, but the actress is keeping mum about a possible romance for Susan and Luke.

“Susan and Luke are business partners and friends. And that’s all we really know. And that’s kind of where we left off,” she teased. “We think it might be heading in a certain direction, but each episode has surprised us so, hopefully if we get a second season, then maybe we’ll find out a little more.”

SurrealEstate premieres on SYFY on Friday, July 16, at 10 p.m. ET. For more on Levy, pick up the latest issue of Us Weekly, on stands now.

Listen to Watch With Us to hear more about your favorite shows and for the latest TV news!