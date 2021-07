For both business applications and business formations, Kansas is growing slowly compared to other states. Business Formation Statistics provide timely and high-frequency information on new business activity in the United States and individual states. It is an experimental data product from the United States Census Bureau. The Bureau collects and produces several series from this data. I believe the series of most interest are business applications, high-propensity business applications, and spliced business formations within four quarters. My article Visualization: Business Formation Statistics by State explains this data and holds the link to my interactive visualization, where you can explore this data.