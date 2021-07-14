Beretta Winkowitsch raising funds for 4-H through raffle

Twelve-year-old 4-H member Beretta Winkowitsch of Cut Bank is building a child-size log swing to raise funds for the Glacier County 4-H Council. She will be selling raffle tickets at the upcoming Marias Fair but tickets are also available now from the Glacier County Extension Office by calling (406) 873-2239. Only 250 tickets will be sold. Tickets are $5 for one ticket or five tickets for $20. You do not have to be present to win. The winner will be drawn following the 4-H Livestock Sale in Shelby on Saturday, July 24.