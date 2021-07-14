FBI: Most Wanted Season 3 premiere date set for September 2021

There’s some bad news to report from the set of Bridgerton season 2, and we’re already wondering how some of it will impact the show’s short-term future. Let’s kick things off with the facts. According to a new report from Deadline, the historical drama is shutting down indefinitely (and for the second time this production period) after a staff member on the show tested positive for the virus. The suspension this time will allow producers to figure out the best way to continue amidst the spread of the dangerous Delta variant. This is a tough show to film during a global health crisis — it requires a lot of people to be on-screen at the same time and due to the historical setting, it’s not like you can write a virus into the overall story.