FBI: Most Wanted Season 3 premiere date set for September 2021

By Alexandria Ingham
FanSided
FanSided
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCBS has set its premiere dates for the fall schedule, and FBI: Most Wanted Season 3 is on the list. When will it premiere?. TVLine shared the exciting news of fall 2021 premiere dates. The majority of them are in September and October, making it clear that there are some good plans for filming. We don’t know if there will be delays with the schedule later in the season, but the premiere dates are great news.

FanSided

FanSided

