Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Mountain View, CA

Sponsored: 3 new communities in Mountain View

East Bay Times
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDividend Homes continues to impress the Bay Area with its remarkable new-home communities. Dividend is building carefully planned and thoughtfully designed neighborhoods throughout Santa Clara County with a primary focus on homes that complement their environment and add value to the local community. It is no surprise that Dividend’s homes continue to sell at an incredible velocity with the combination of superb craftsmanship, innovative design and above-standard features. The exceptional quality of these homes is apparent, and that is a feature that never goes out of style.

www.eastbaytimes.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Mountain View, CA
Business
City
Montecito, CA
City
Mountain View, CA
County
Santa Clara County, CA
Mountain View, CA
Real Estate
Santa Clara County, CA
Business
Local
California Business
Local
California Real Estate
Santa Clara County, CA
Real Estate
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Air Conditioning#Mountain
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Architecture
News Break
Economy
News Break
Samsung
News Break
Real Estate
Related
Colorado Stateouttherecolorado.com

Paddleboard with a mountain view at this new spot in Colorado

A new paddle boarding adventure has come to Colorado, bringing mountainous views and plenty of opportunities to explore on the water. Colorado Adventure Guides in Summit County offers stand-up paddle boards for rent, along with classes and yoga workshops. Located at North Pond Park in Silverthorne, paddling lessons are available...
Mountain View, CAPosted by
San José Spotlight

Mountain View RV ban another blow to South Bay vehicle dwellers

A legal battle brewing in Mountain View highlights the increasingly desperate struggle among RV dwellers to find safe places to live in the South Bay. Last week, the Law Foundation of Silicon Valley, the American Civil Liberties Union and the Disability Rights Advocates filed a class action lawsuit against Mountain View opposing a recent parking... The post Mountain View RV ban another blow to South Bay vehicle dwellers appeared first on San José Spotlight.
Sonoma, CASonoma Index Tribune

Energy-efficient Sonoma Mountain home has a view from every room

Virtual Bay Area Modern Home Tour What: Recorded tours of seven homes in Los Altos, Sacramento, Oakland and Sonoma, curated by the architects who designed them Sponsor: The Modern Architecture and Design Society Cost: $30. $150 for a multi-season pass that includes access to archived tours from 2020 and 2021 in the Bay Area; Portland, Ore.; and Vancouver, B.C., as well as a ticket to one 2022 in-person tour. Information and access: mads.media/2021bayareamht DNM Architecture: 415-225-6498 or 415-348-8910; david@dnmarchitecture.com.
Grand Lake, CODenver Post

Grand Lake luxury log-home features panoramic mountain views

This $3.49 million custom full-log home combines its rustic charm with high-tech convenience and gorgeous mountain views. What: Five-bedroom custom full-log home features panoramic views of Mount Baldy, Grand Lake, and the surrounding mountain ranges from every room. Where: 900 Old Tonahutu Ridge Road in Grand Lake. The house is...
Mountain View, CAMountain View Voice

Mountain View hosts weekly summer pop-ups at neighborhood parks

The city of Mountain View is hosting an afternoon of summertime fun every Wednesday in July with its series of Summer Park Pop-ups. Staff from the city's recreation department is bringing some of summer's greatest hits — lawn games, music, bubbles and free popsicles — to a different neighborhood park each week.
Mountain View, CAMountain View Voice

Mountain View's Concerts on the Plaza series kicks off July 23

In the past year or so, many activities have moved outdoors out of necessity, but music in the park — or plaza, in this case — has long been a summertime treat that now just happens to have public health precautions already built in. The city of Mountain View is hosting Concerts on the Plaza, a series of five outdoor concerts at Civic Center Plaza, 500 Castro St., Mountain View.
Colorado Springs, COGazette

Raspberry Mountain near Divide delivers on views and berries | Take a Hike

From Colorado Springs, head west into the mountains on U.S. 24 for about 25 miles to Divide, then south on Colorado Highway 67 for about 4.25 miles before turning left on Forest Service Road 383. Follow the winding dirt road for about 2.5 miles to the large parking area on the left. Note that this location is now the official trailhead for Raspberry Mountain.
San Jose, CAEast Bay Times

Downtown San Jose senior apartments push ahead with property deal

SAN JOSE — The purchase of several key parcels in downtown San Jose is helping a developer push ahead with a senior residential development near Google’s transit village. The project, known as Delmas Senior Living, is in the late stages of final development approval by San Jose city officials and is planned for a site a short distance from Google’s proposed mixed-use neighborhood Downtown West.
Orinda, CAEast Bay Times

70-year-old East Bay house fails to secure landmark status

ORINDA — The city has rejected a proposal to declare a house built in the middle of the last century as a historic landmark. The two-story house at 12 Charles Hill Circle has Modernist features and for a time was the home and studio of architect Paul Hamilton, who designed the house, as well as four other houses in the same neighborhood, plus at least six others in Oakland, Berkeley and Piedmont.
Lifestylerosevilletoday.com

Lily Lake Trail offers unmatched views for hikers and experienced mountain bikers

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – Tahoe’s newest trail, sure to become one of the region’s most iconic, is now open thanks to nearly 4,000 volunteer trail building hours and generous contributions from Tahoe Fund donors including the Mathman family and a triple match from Vail Resorts’ EpicPromise guest donation program at Northstar, Heavenly and Kirkwood.
Mountain View, CAPalo Alto Online

Mountain View's Timothy Lam named USA Olympian in badminton

Mountain View native Timothy Lam is the nation's top-ranked men's singles badminton player. Now you can add Olympian to his resume. Lam was officially informed of his addition on July 5. Read the full story here Web Link posted Sunday, July 11, 2021, 1:32 PM. Posted by LouiseCarroll. a resident...
Phoenix, AZABC 15 News

NOW HIRING: 8 Valley companies hiring NOW! (07/25)

Let's get to work! Here are 8 Valley companies hiring NOW!. For more jobs resources, visit our Virtual Job Fair at abc15.com/JobFair. 1. Interested in sales, customer service, contact center management, and related roles in a fast-growth and high-promotion industry? BestCompaniesAZ and Career Connectors invite you to the “Professional Sales & Client Services Elevation Event” on July 29 at 9am! Learn current Tips, Trends, and ways to Upskill from our esteemed panel as you network with professional peers, and engage with 20+ award-winning HIRING companies! RSVP here.

Comments / 0

Community Policy