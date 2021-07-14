Cancel
How This Founder Treated Over 500 Kids Of Food Allergies Through Her Unique Method And Business

Monica Haider
Forbes
Forbes
 20 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Amy Thieringer was a naturopath when her 13-year-old son suffered a severe allergic reaction after eating cashews. An emergency trip to the hospital led to a three-day stay and he almost died. The doctor ordered Thieringer’s son to carry epinephrine at all times and to avoid tree nuts and peanuts, but Thieringer had a hard time coming to terms with the sudden and drastic change in lifestyle that her son—who had never had allergies before—was facing. Thieringer’s son is one of the 32 million Americans with food allergies. Among children with food allergies, more than 40% are treated in an emergency department at some point. This is a statistic that Thieringer, an integrative and nutrition health coach, wanted to challenge. She decided to apply what she knew about functional health to allergies, and became an entrepreneur with a mission to cure allergies and change the lives of as many children as she could.

Comments / 0

