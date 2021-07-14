Meet Tobi Adebomi: Sports Agent Making Elite Sports Therapy More Accessible

Investment in recovery by famous athletes such as Lebron James and Tom Brady has garnered a lot of attention in recent years as they have been able to stay at the top of their sport much longer than was previously expected. Whilst some of these treatments and recovery techniques were historically reserved for professionals, we are now seeing them being adopted by amateur athletes and fitness enthusiasts. This has led to an increase in new clinics opening up offering these services in a more accessible way. One entrepreneur who has recently set up a Sports, Cryotherapy, and Health & Beauty clinic Renuvenate is Tobi Adebomi.