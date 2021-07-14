Cancel
Longview, TX

Advocate: Effects of planned white supremacist rally in Longview far-reaching for people of color

By Courtney Stern cstern@news-journal.com
Longview News-Journal
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA planned white supremacist rally would “impose hate on the city of Longview,” an official with the city’s Partners and Prevention group said this week. Although it is unknown where the event will take place, an organization calling itself the Aryan Freedom Network is claiming to be planning the white supremacy event Sept. 25 in Longview. The Longview City Council will consider a resolution Thursday denouncing such a gathering in the city.

