FWP seeks individuals to serve on Citizen Advisory Council

Recently, Coos Bay City Council President Philip Marler announced he will be stepping down from the Coos Bay Council in the coming weeks as he and his family will be moving later this summer. Marler was appointed to the council in November 2016 and re-elected in November 2018. He has lived in Coos Bay since 1992, and he has been a residential real estate appraiser in the area for over 20 years. Prior to his appointment to the council, he served on the Coos Bay Planning Commission, the Coos Bay Budget Committee and the Coos Bay Streets Task Force.