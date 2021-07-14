FWP seeks individuals to serve on Citizen Advisory Council
Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks (FWP) is seeking individuals to serve on its Region 4 Citizen Advisory Council. The purpose of the Citizen Advisory Council (CAC) is to advise Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks on various regional and statewide issues, programs and policies, help identify areas in which the department can be more effective, help identify emerging trends and resolve conflicts and offer insight and guidance from members’ own experiences and community. The CAC members will act as ambassadors to various interest groups and help establish communication between the public and FWP.www.cutbankpioneerpress.com
