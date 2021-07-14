Local ranchers attend Montana Livestock Loss Board’s first in-person meeting, discuss grizzly depredations
Last week the Montana Livestock Loss Board held its first in-person meeting and listening session of the year. The focus of the meeting was to discuss methods to make the funding for livestock losses stretch as bear and wolf depredations continue to rise. The meeting began by letting the agriculture community members share their concerns and thoughts with the board members. This theme of community engagement was held at the center throughout all the board discussions. Everyone was encouraged to provide guidance to the board members as they deliberated on issues.www.cutbankpioneerpress.com
Comments / 2