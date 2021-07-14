Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Opinion: End of pandemic doesn’t stop fight against hate

By Jeannette Wang
East Bay Times
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs California nears one month since reopening, recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic feels within reach. While the public health risks are lessening, the social consequences of xenophobia and racism continue to ravage the country. A recent report from the first Asian American Pacific Islander (AAPI) California Attorney General Rob Bonta highlighted the staggering 107% increase of hate crimes toward the AAPI community between 2019 and 2020.

www.eastbaytimes.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rob Bonta
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hate Crime#Asian American#Board Of Education#Anti Asian#Los Altos High School#Aapi Silicon Valley
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Society
News Break
Public Health
Related
AdvocacyDaily Progress

Opinion/Letter: Prioritize the fight against human trafficking

Intentionally setting priorities is difficult. Yet we all need to. And we do it whether we realize it or not. Our priorities are found in what we do, not what we say. Statues may be fine topics for political scorecards; reparations for past wrongs, an interesting debate topic. But I think another issue trumps these by far: modern-day slavery.
Public HealthForeign Policy

The Pandemic Hasn’t Stopped the Rise of the Women’s Movement

In early July, world leaders addressed the United Nations Generation Equality Forum in Paris, reaffirming gender equality’s role in prosperity and stability as well as commemorating the landmark 1995 Beijing conference that enshrined women’s rights in international law. But two and a half decades later, not nearly enough has changed for women around the world, at least on the surface.
Religionboulderjewishnews.org

Column: If We Do Not Stand Against Anti-Semitism, Why Should Anyone Else?

Within a week, Pope Francis and two prominent black men took steps that can only benefit the Jewish people in a follow-up, perhaps coincidental, to a rally of Jews and others who gathered near Capitol Hill to protest anti-Semitism. The July 11 event in Washington, D.C., with an estimated 3,200...
PoliticsPost Register

Opinion: Resist the hate propaganda of the extreme right

The extreme right faction of the Republican Party is now the dominant faction in Idaho. These extremists are over the top, spewing hate for anyone who isn’t indoctrinated to their version of reality. The Republican column last week was beyond absurd. Barbara Miller, a Republican Central Committee member, made accusations that Democrats are colluding with communists to enslave Americans. Actual slavery, she claimed, had nothing to do with race. Ms. Miller claims that the enslavement of Black people never happened, yet Democrats are enslaving everybody. It’s a blatant revision of history. She is not alone. The majority of Bonneville Republicans are spreading lies against anyone who doesn’t toe the line of the Idaho Freedom Foundation. We must keep a grip on reality and not buy into their propaganda.
SocietyRutland Herald

History and truth

Rosemary Lynn Averill’s fear-mongering commentary about Critical Race Theory adds to the right-wing three-card Monty game of focusing on boogeymen, such as cancel culture, and now CRT; thus, avoiding real issues and feeding people’s fears, not building knowledge. Let’s be clear about what CRT is and is not. Wikipedia defines...
Societyquillette.com

The Faith of Systemic Racism

We hear constantly about the systemic racism coursing through America. Everything, we’re told, is shot through with hate. It does not matter if no white person ever has actually thought a hateful thought. The structure, or system, these innocents inhabit and profit from was designed by those who hated with abandon; the hate is baked into the edifice and walls and rooftops. It constitutes an architecture of oppression, and the persistence of that architecture amounts to an indictment of its beneficiaries. They’re fools or, more likely, willing participants who go to inordinate lengths to camouflage their complicity—Dean Armitage of Get Out declaring he would have voted for Barack Obama a third time while living on a latter-day plantation.
Duluth, MNDuluth News Tribune

Reader's View: BLM sympathizes with communist oppressors

The recent protests in Cuba, which erupted in many municipalities throughout the island, were the strongest expression yet of dissatisfaction with the communist regime. The protestors were shouting for “libertad” (freedom) and “patria y vida” (homeland and life), in stark contrast to the communist slogan of patria o muerte (homeland or death). After 62 years of oppression under a dictatorship, the people are saying "no mas" (no more) and “no tenemos miedo” (we are not afraid).
SocietyPosted by
Upworthy

When a white woman asked a Black man about racism, she received the cold, hard truth

Caroline Crockett Brock, aged 45, is a white woman living in the southern United States. Last year was the first time she engaged "frankly" about racism with a Black man, Ernest Skelton. In a Facebook post, she shared what their interaction was like. Skelton had come to her home to repair her washing machine, which is when their conversation began. Since it was first uploaded, Brock's post has gone viral. The pair was even interviewed by the local news. To many, the interaction and the incidents that followed were a sign of shared humanity. However, the post appeared as nothing but posturing and virtue signaling.
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

Trump supporter refuses judge's order to take down Biden attack banners

A Trump supporter is refusing a New Jersey judge’s order to take down her anti-President Biden banners, The New York Times reported Tuesday. Andrea Dick, a supporter of former President Trump , said she started hanging banners that displayed crude remarks toward Biden at her mother’s residence in Roselle Park, with one of the signs reading “Don’t Blame Me / I Voted for Trump.”
POTUSWashington Examiner

Biden loses train of thought during town hall when asked about vaccinating children

President Joe Biden's town hall on Wednesday produced a number of moments when the president appeared to lose his train of thought. In one exchange with host CNN host Don Lemon, the 78-year-old president rambled for around 30 seconds when answering a question about vaccinations getting permanently approved by the Federal Drug Administration and the potential of children under the age of 12 getting vaccinated.
POTUSPosted by
Fox News

Democracy dies in darkness? Washington Post, New York Times ignore Biden admin admitting crucial error

Democracy would have keeled over on Thursday if the Washington Post’s slogan was taken literally. The Biden administration admitted it made an error on Wednesday when its guidance for school reopening promoted a radical activist group’s handbook that advocates for educators to "disrupt Whiteness and other forms of oppression," but anyone who relies on the Washington Post, whose mantra is "Democracy Dies In Darkness," or New York Times ("All The News That's Fit to Print") for news wouldn’t have any idea.

Comments / 0

Community Policy