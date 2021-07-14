Prosperity and innovation require rule breakers

HARRISBURG (AP) – The Wolf Administration wants to require nursing homes in the state to boost staffing levels. State officials announced the first of a series of updates to outdated long-term care regulations. Under the proposed regulation, nursing homes would be required to provide at least 4.1 hours of direct care per patient per day, an increase of more than 50%. Acting PA Health Secretary Alison Beam says that would help reduce falls, malnutrition, dehydration, infections, bed sores, and other maladies. The Department of Health is also working on other regulations that will include proposed updates to other areas including change of ownership, staff development, staffing ratios, and infection control and prevention. An industry group denounces the proposal as out-of-touch and unattainable.