Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Industry

Barings sets internal carbon fees on business travel

By Ross Kerber
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 10 days ago

July 14 (Reuters) - Asset manager Barings will announce steps on Wednesday to cut carbon emissions, including a new accounting treatment for air travel, executives said, among other efforts to change employee behavior as workers return to their offices this fall.

Barings Chief Executive Mike Freno said a goal of the program is to give employees and managers data to decide what business trips are worth the cost of the greenhouse gasses they generate.

“We’re starting to provide a level of transparency to teammates to see what the impacts are,” Freno said.

While the charges are only internal, U.S. policymakers have many ideas for putting real prices on carbon.

The plans by the mid-sized asset manager, a unit of Massachusetts Mutual Life Insurance Co, show the spread of internal carbon pricing into the finance industry.

Similar fees have been used elsewhere, including at Microsoft Corp, and give companies a way to track emissions-generating activities, said Ateli Iyalla, managing director for CDP, a nonprofit that researches the issue.

For white-collar companies, most emissions stem from everyday employee activities. Barings said business travel accounted for half of the 21,688 tons of carbon it generated in 2019 and worker commutes another 29%, dwarfing the 2% tied to heating costs.

To reach net zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2030, Freno and other Barings executives said they would use more renewable energy and work-from-home arrangements.

Barings employees booking air travel will see an extra charge matched to the market price of the carbon emitted for their flights, currently around $20 per ton in North America.

A round trip business-class flight to Barings’ London offices from its headquarters in Charlotte, N.C., could add $120 to the internal cost of the trip, said Sarah Munday, Barings sustainability director.

Barings could spend the extra money on things like emissions offsets. The company spent more than $20 million on travel in 2019 and could cut that figure by 25% next year, Freno estimated.

Comments / 0

Reuters

Reuters

148K+
Followers
181K+
Post
84M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Microsoft Corp#Greenhouse Gas Emissions#Cdp
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Air Travel
News Break
Industry
News Break
Travel
News Break
Business Travel
Related
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

Four firms steer Uber Freight's $2.25 bln Transplace buy

(Reuters) - Cooley and Sullivan & Cromwell are taking the lead advising Uber Freight on its plans to pick up transportation logistics company Transplace for roughly $2.25 billion. The Uber Technologies Inc trucking unit said on Thursday that it was purchasing Transplace from private equity firm TPG Capital in a...
Industrysiliconangle.com

Uber Freight buys shipping software company Transplace for $2.25B

Uber Freight, the majority-owned logistics arm of Uber Technologies Inc., today said it’s acquiring shipping software company Transplace Inc. for $2.25 billion. Uber Freight is acquiring the company from TPG Capital in a deal that consists of $750 million in common Uber stock and the remainder in cash. Founded in...
IndustryArkansas Online

Uber Freight to acquire Transplace

Uber Freight has signed a $2.25 billion deal to buy Transplace, a logistics and technology firm that manages shipping across the globe. The move merges Uber's digital truck broker platform with software that helps customers bring freight to market. Transplace celebrated the opening of a $50 million building in Rogers...
Travelftnnews.com

UNWTO: International Travel Largely on Hold

World Tourism Organization (UNWTO) announced that between January and May, international tourist arrivals were 85% below 2019 levels (or a 65% drop on 2020). The biggest crisis in the history of tourism continues into a second year. Despite a small uptick in May, the emergence of COVID-19 variants and the...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

UPDATE 1-BHP to supply nickel to Tesla

(Adds details on agreement) July 22 (Reuters) - Global miner BHP Group said on Thursday it has signed a nickel supply agreement with Tesla Inc and will work with the electric-car maker on lowering carbon emissions in the battery supply chain. The nickel will be supplied from BHP’s Nickel West...
Honolulu, HIKHON2

Business Matters: Traveling to Royal Kitchen

HONOLULU (KHON2) — It is a scene that has repeated itself daily since the Royal Kitchen soft opening in 1974: Crowds of people waiting in line to enjoy great manapua and other delicious foods. Business is booming nearly a half-century later and all of the familiar faces are returning. “We’ve...
Travelftnnews.com

Business Travel Demand Is on a Steady Rise

More companies are reporting a willingness and actual return to business travel, with domestic travel taking the lead. However, government restrictions on international travel continue to hinder the ability for companies to conduct key business functions. This is according to the latest poll from the global Business Travel Association (GBTA) - the world’s largest business travel association and worldwide leader in education, research, networking and advocacy for the industry. This poll is the 21stin a series tracking the pulse of GBTA’s membership of global travel buyers and suppliersand how the travel industry overall is managing the return to business travel, post pandemic.
Travelbenefitspro.com

International medical travel rebounds to pre-pandemic levels

As states and businesses closed down during the onset of the pandemic, consumers also canceled their health care plans–both elective procedures and routine care. Not surprisingly, this correlated to a significant drop in international medical travel. What may be a surprise, however, is how quickly the market for medical tourism has rebounded.
TravelSKIFT

Renewed Family Travel Tests Flexibility of Travel Businesses

With several weeks of summer still left, having a family vacation is still a possibility. But parents traveling with kids are getting smarter about how they’re spending their money. If the industry wants to attract this billion dollar sector, appealing to their kids is the smart way to go. More...
Travelsimpleflying.com

Canada Revamps International COVID Travel Rules

With the Canadian Government announcing new international COVID-19 travel rules, expectations are high among Canada’s airlines. Current border restrictions expire on Wednesday, July 21. On Monday, Canada announced it would welcome fully vaccinated travelers from all countries by September 7. “We’re in a much stronger position to further ease border...
U.S. Politicshotelnewsresource.com

Business Travel Demand Is on a Steady Rise But Government Policies Continue to Hamper Return to International Travel

More companies are reporting a willingness and actual return to business travel, with domestic travel taking the lead. However, government restrictions on international travel continue to hinder the ability for companies to conduct key business functions. This according to the latest poll from The Global Business Travel Association (GBTA) – the world’s largest business travel association and worldwide leader in education, research, networking and advocacy for the industry. This poll is the 21st in a series tracking the pulse of GBTA’s membership of global travel buyers and suppliers and how the travel industry overall is managing the return to business travel, post pandemic.
EconomyAviation Week

Business, International Recoveries Will Shape U.S. Airline Networks

U.S. airlines are benefiting from strong leisure demand during the traditionally busy peak summer season, but for many the final steps to a sustained recovery that includes business and international traffic upticks could be difficult. That is the conclusion from a new Swelbar-Zhong Consultancy... Business, International Recoveries Will Shape U.S....
TravelPosted by
TravelNoire

Ground Travel In Africa Rebounds, But International Travel Lags

Africa saw its travel and tourism industries decimated in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. And while domestic ground travel has picked up on the continent in recent weeks, international travel continues to lag. A study conducted with the Mastercard Economics Institute (via VenturesAfrica) explains why this is so. The...
WorldNarcity

These Five Canadian Airports Are Set To Reopen For International Travel Next Month

International travellers will be able to use them to enter Canada this summer!👇✈️. Canada's runways are about to get busier! Starting August 9, five Canadian airports will resume accepting international flights as part of the government's plan to restart travel. In an announcement on Monday, July 19, federal officials confirmed...
Businessinternationalinvestment.net

Praemium to sell international business

Australian-based platform Praemium has announced that it is looking for a buyer for its international business. Following a strategic review it has confirmed it is seeking a buyer for its operations in the UK, Jersey, Dubai and Hong Kong in a bid to focus its attention on its home market, the company said in a statement to the Australian Securities Exchange.
Personal FinanceMotley Fool

5 Extra Costs to International Travel Right Now

Make sure your budget is large enough to cover these added expenses. As vaccines spread and case numbers slowly shrink, the world is opening back up to travel -- well, some of it, anyway. But just because you can travel doesn't necessarily mean you should travel. For one thing, many...
WorldTravelPulse

Qatar Reopens for Fully Vaccinated International Travelers

Qatar, which is preparing for what is arguably the second-biggest sporting event in the world next year, has re-opened its borders to international travelers who have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19. A new streamlined set of measures designed to make traveling to Qatar as easy as possible have been put...

Comments / 0

Community Policy