The Board of Directors of Howmet Aerospace (HWM) declared (a) a dividend of 2 cents per share on the outstanding Common Stock of the Company, to be paid on August 25, 2021, to the holders of record of the Common Stock at the close of business on August 6, 2021; and (b) a dividend of 93.75 cents per share on the outstanding $3.75 Cumulative Preferred Stock ("Class A Stock") of the Company, to be paid on October 1, 2021 to the holders of record of the Class A Stock at the close of business on September 10, 2021.