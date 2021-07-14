Cancel
Moët Hennessy And Campari Joins Forces For E-Commerce Venture

kamcity.com
 10 days ago

Drinks firms Moët Hennessy and Campari are teaming up to build a major European e-commerce business for wines and spirits following the strong growth seen in the online channel during the pandemic. Under the terms of the agreement, Campari will transfer its stake in Tannico – an alcohol e-commerce platform...

www.kamcity.com

