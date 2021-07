The new “Gossip Girl” is so cool, so nonchalant, so resplendently Gen Z that not only is one of the show’s key characters a trans girl, it’s absolutely not a big deal. Luna La, played by trans actress Zión Moreno, is a trans woman in the script, but it’s kind of just a detail like having brown hair or an “outtie” belly button. It’s like, chill. And that’s kind of huge, seeing as every trans character on TV is usually WROUGHT with drama. Like, “Should I come out or wait to be outed,” “How do I get away from my abusive parents?” “How do I survive camp?”-type DRAMA. And yes, while these problems are part of trans life, it’s also nice to have shows where trans people can just be, you know, chillin’.