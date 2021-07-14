Front Of The Pack Raises $10 Million To Optimize Doggy Nutrition
In the post-pandemic pet product boom, one LA-based startup seeks to set itself apart from the dog-eat-dog competition with a single word: Science. Front Of The Pack, run by British serial entrepreneur Neil Hutchinson, puts the emphasis on research in marketing its nutritional supplements for canines, which are presented as powdered food toppers designed to enhance the wellbeing of healthy dogs, and to target chronic conditions in others.www.forbes.com
