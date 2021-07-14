Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Animals

Front Of The Pack Raises $10 Million To Optimize Doggy Nutrition

By Nina Wolpow
Posted by 
Forbes
Forbes
 10 days ago
Cover picture for the article

In the post-pandemic pet product boom, one LA-based startup seeks to set itself apart from the dog-eat-dog competition with a single word: Science. Front Of The Pack, run by British serial entrepreneur Neil Hutchinson, puts the emphasis on research in marketing its nutritional supplements for canines, which are presented as powdered food toppers designed to enhance the wellbeing of healthy dogs, and to target chronic conditions in others.

www.forbes.com

Comments / 0

Forbes

Forbes

251K+
Followers
61K+
Post
173M+
Views
ABOUT

The world’s leading voice for entrepreneurial success and free enterprise.

 https://www.forbes.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nutrition Science#Doggy#Vitamins#British#U C Davis#Fotp#Stride Vc#Heartcore Capital#Founder Collective#Hims Hers#The Paws Group#University Of Tennessee
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Animals
News Break
Dogs
News Break
Pet Food
News Break
Pet Services
News Break
Pets
Related
Animalsmorningbrew.com

Zed Run Developer Raises $20 Million

Virtually Human Studio, a startup known for developing *squints at notes* virtual horse NFT platform Zed Run, raised $20 million in Series A funding yesterday from the likes of TCG Capital Management and Andreessen Horowitz. On Zed Run’s platform, 14,000+ “stable owners” (also affectionately called #ZEDheads) buy, sell, breed, and...
BusinessBusiness Insider

Revolut leaps to the front of the UK pack as it eyes international expansion

Revolut becomes the most valuable fintech in the UK. This funding round adds to its war chest, providing gunpowder to deploy as it looks to expand its products' breadth and geographic reach. Insider Intelligence publishes hundreds of research reports, charts, and forecasts on the Banking industry. Learn more about becoming...
Businesspulse2.com

Flexible Staffing Company Instawork Raises $60 Million

Digital marketplace company Instawork announced recently it raised $60 million in Series C funding. These are the details. Instawork — a leading digital marketplace company connecting local businesses with qualified professionals across the U.S. — announced recently that it raised $60 million in Series C funding. Including this round, the company has raised a total of $100 million.
Businessfinextra.com

Nordic challenger Lunar raises €210 million

Danish digital challenger bank Lunar has raised €210 million in a Series D funding round led by family-owned investment company Heartland, alongside European growth investor Kinnevik and Chinese tech giant Tencent. With operations in Denmark, Sweden and Norway, Lunar now serves more than 325,000 users on its platform. In the...
BusinessVentureBeat

Remote raises $150 million to power the distributed workforce

Remote, a human resources (HR) platform designed to help businesses build and manage remote teams around the world, has raised $150 million in a series B round of funding at a valuation of more than $1 billion. The two-year-old startup has set up legal entities in dozens of countries across...
Marketspulse2.com

Database Supercharger Silk Raises $55 Million

Database supercharger Silk announced it raised an oversubscribed Series B round of financing at a total of $55 million. These are the details. Database supercharger Silk announced it completed an oversubscribed Series B round of financing at a total of $55 million. S Capital led the investment round with participation from existing investors including Sequoia Capital, Pitango, Globespan, Ibex, and Vintage, and new investors including Clal Insurance, Bank HaPoalim, Meitav Dash, and Menora Mivtachim.
BusinessBrewbound.com

XED Beverages Raises $4.5 Million in Seed Round

On the heels of its highly successful first brand–SESH: “Cocktail Meets Seltzer–XED Beverages will use this capital to expand their flagship brand, SESH, into more markets while continuing to build a portfolio of better for you brands in the 4th category of beverage alcohol. With several disruptive brands in development, XED is positioned to pioneer the expanding 4th category.
Businesspulse2.com

Business-In-A-Box Platform Protonn Raises $9 Million

Protonn, a business-in-a-box platform for professionals, announced it raised $9 million in seed funding. These are the details. Protonn — a business-in-a-box platform for professionals — announced it raised a seed round of funding totaling $9 million. This round of funding was led by Matrix Partners India along with other venture investors including 021 Capital and Tanglin Venture Partners. And angel investors participating in the round include Binny Bansal (co-founder of Flipkart), Kalyan Krishnamurthy (CEO of Flipkart), Neeraj Arora (former WhatsApp exectutive), Sujeet Kumar (co-founder of Udaan), and Kunal Shah (founder of Cred).
Businessinavateonthenet.net

UK startup raises £11 million for ‘holographic’ breakthrough

UK startup VividQ has announced that it has secured £11 million in funding to develop 3D, ‘holographic’ displays without the need for glasses, with plans to unveil a new holographic heads up display (HUD) demo by the end of 2021. VividQ has previously focused on rendering holograms on legacy screens,...
Businessnationalmortgagenews.com

Blend launches IPO, raising $360 million

The mortgage fintech that likened the future of digital lending to Burger King is now having it their way. After filing a confidential statement in April and officially registering with the Securities and Exchange Commission in June, Blend Labs launched its initial public offering today. Company CEO and Founder Nima Ghamsari, who will maintain ownership of the company by holding on to 100% of its Class B shares, rang the New York Stock Exchange’s opening bell.
Medical & Biotechamericanpeoplenews.com

Biotech Startup Prime Medicine Raises $315 Million

Prime Medicine, a biotech startup working on revolutionizing CRISPR technology, has raised $315 million in combined Series A and Series B funding. The Massachusetts-based biotech startup is working on gene-editing technology that could outperform CRISPR not only by performing the same functions while providing more flexibility when it comes to curing genetic diseases.
Businesspulse2.com

Identity Governance Platform SecurEnds Raises $21 Million

SecurEnds, an Atlanta-based cloud-native Identity Governance company, announced that it has raised a $21 million Series A round. These are the details. SecurEnds — an Atlanta-based cloud-native Identity Governance company — announced that it has raised a $21 million Series A led exclusively by Elephant. The investment – which is one of the largest A-rounds in Atlanta’s cybersecurity and tech startup ecosystem to date – comes following an impressive 340% increase in year-over-year annual recurring revenue.
MarketsVentureBeat

Teikametrics raises $40M to optimize ecommerce listings

Teikametrics, an ecommerce optimization platform, today announced that it raised $40 million in a series B round led by Intel Capital, GoDaddy, Centana Growth Partners, Jump Capital, Granite Point Capital, and Lydia Jett, head of ecommerce at SoftBank Vision Fund. CEO Alasdair McLean-Foreman says that the proceeds will be put toward hiring software engineers, data scientists, and ecommerce experts in addition to sales and marketing support as Teikametrics’ platform scales up.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Apty Raises $7.5 Million In Series A Funding

FRISCO, Texas, July 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Apty Inc., a leading Digital Adoption Platform, today announced that it secured $7.5 million in Series A funding. Apty develops Digital Adoption Platform (DAP) software catering to Enterprises with complex business processes, enabling them to maximize the adoption of software and processes. "Having...
Businessfinextra.com

Railsbank goes global with $70 million fund raise

UK banking-as-a-service outfit Railsbank has raised $70 million to promote its brand and products across the globe. The latest fundraise was led by Anthos Capital and attracted a range of investors including Central Capital (VC arm of Indonesia’s largest privately held bank), Cohen and Company (the founder of Bancorp), and Chris Adelsbach’s new fund Outrun Ventures. Existing investors also participated.
SciencePosted by
TheStreet

Numerade Raises $26 Million To Reinvent The World Of Tutoring

LOS ANGELES, July 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Numerade, an EdTech startup from Los Angeles, California, has secured $26 million in Series A funding which will be used to help democratize science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM) education for millions of students worldwide. The round of funding was led by IDG...

Comments / 0

Community Policy