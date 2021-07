Morrisons has revealed that its ‘For Farmers’ product range has so far raised £20m to support farms and the countryside. In October 2015, Morrisons was the first British retailer to launch a dairy product where part of the purchase price went directly back to farmers. Milk For Farmers was the original product – at 10p-a-litre more than Morrisons own-label standard milk – with the full difference passed on to its dairy farmers. The range now includes Cheese For Farmers, Cream For Farmers, and Eggs For Farmers which similarly give customers the opportunity to pay a little more to support farmers directly.