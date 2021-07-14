Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

10 Facts About Fleetwood Mac’s 1975 Self-Titled Album

By Allison Rapp
Posted by 
101.5 WPDH
101.5 WPDH
 10 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Fleetwood Mac's 1975 self-titled release was not a debut album but with new members and a new musical direction, it could just as well have been. Lindsey Buckingham and his girlfriend/songwriting partner Stevie Nicks found themselves in the right place at the right time: The departure of guitarist Bob Welch at the end of 1974 necessitated an immediate replacement – and within a few months, the most enduring (but not necessarily least tumultuous) Fleetwood Mac lineup had come to fruition.

wpdh.com

Comments / 0

101.5 WPDH

101.5 WPDH

Poughkeepsie, NY
11K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

101.5 WPDH plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Poughkeepsie, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Peter Green
Person
Keith Olsen
Person
Christine Mcvie
Person
Mick Fleetwood
Person
Stevie Nicks
Person
Lindsey Buckingham
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Self Titled#Sound City Studios#The Grateful Dead#Whitesnake#Bank#The Fleetwood Mac
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Music
Related
Rock MusicBwog

Majors As 70’s Rock Bands

Please don’t take this too seriously. From 1975 to 1980, these guys had at least as much conflict as a UN meeting. The only rock band to make a concept album based on a work of pro-capitalist political philosophy. Philosophy: Steely Dan. Wry social commentary? Check. Superiority complex? Check. Uselessly...
MusicMusicRadar.com

5 unsung classic songs guitarists need to hear by… early Fleetwood Mac

Ask most people under 50 about Fleetwood Mac and they’ll say something like, “They’re an American harmony soft rock band fronted by Stevie Nicks and Lindsey Buckingham, with Chistine McVie on keyboards and vocals, and a couple of other guys on bass and drums. They’re famous for tracks like, Don’t Stop, Rhiannon, Go Your Own Way and Dreams.”
Springboro, OHdaytonlocal.com

Fleetwood Gold - Tribute to Fleetwood Mac

Hear all of your favorite Fleetwood Mac tunes during this tribute band performance at North Park. Bring your own seating. Concessions provided by the Rotary Club of Springboro. Event Venue:. North Park. 195 Tamarack Trail. Springboro, OH 45066. [Get Map]. North Park has 2 lighted tennis courts, 3 soccer fields,1...
Music963kklz.com

5 Great Fleetwood Mac Songs Written By Christine McVie

For most, when Fleetwood Mac is mentioned, they immediately think of the contributions of Stevie Nicks and Lindsey Buckingham. However, Christine McVie, who celebrates a birthday today (July 12), is responsible for writing some of the band’s best songs. What better way to celebrate McVie than with a list of the five best Fleetwood Mac songs that she wrote/co-wrote. Enjoy!
Musicallaboutjazz.com

Peter Green's Fleetwood Mac: A Green Sun Sets On The Blue Horizon

There are times when the stars align in a dramatic and symbiotic way. Although Mick Fleetwood had talked about a tribute concert to honor friend and British blues slide guitar giant Peter Green for years, Fleetwood was tenacious and succeeded in bringing together an all-star roster of close to 20 musicians on February 25, 2020, days before the world began to shut down and people were forced to sequester. The event may never have happened if it had been delayed by a few weeks. At the same time, 2020 was also when Blue Horizon Records, the British blues label founded by Mike and Richard Vernon in the 1960s, was preparing to launch a series of reissues. There is a treasure trove of archived blues albums by artists including Elmore James, B.B. King, Otis Spann and more. And then there is Fleetwood Mac. First up for the 2021 Blue Horizon reissues was the band's first three albums, all fronted by Green. As those LPs were rereleased, the film of the 2020 All Star Tribute concert debuted on screens in February 2021 and the concert album arrived in April. To add an unpredictable plot twist, Green passed in his sleep in the summer of 2020 at the age of 73. He quietly slipped away when no one was watching. Peter Green may be gone but his star has risen once again. Here is a look at the discs and the tribute concert...
Rock Musicreverb.com

Video: Mike Campbell to Sell Heartbreakers and Fleetwood Mac Guitars & More

Mike Campbell. Photo by Pamela Littky. Used with permission from the artist. Right from The Heartbreakers' Clubhouse to your house—here's your chance to own guitars, amps, effects pedals, and more that Mike Campbell has played throughout his career. Campbell's melodic riffs, tasteful leads, and iconic songwriting are indelible contributions to...
Daphne, ALgulfcoastnewstoday.com

Fleetwood Mac tribute band in Daphne

For the first time, Rumours, a Fleetwood Mac Tribute band will be in concert at the Daphne Civic Center with special guest Dew Pendleton. Doors will open at 5 p.m., July 23, at the Daphne Civic Center at 2603 US 98. Tickets may be purchased now, at the Daphne Civic...
MusicWOUB

The Cultural Significance of Fleetwood Mac’s ‘Rumours’ 43 Years Later

In November of 1976 a bedraggled Fleetwood Mac completed the famously difficult recording of Rumours. Although the personal lives of the band members were in shambles, devastated by infidelity and drug use, the once underground group was on the precipice of something huge. Rumours would not only be the band’s most commercially successful album – it would go on to be one of the most commercially successful albums in the history of popular music.
MusicStereogum

Lindsay Buckingham – “On The Wrong Side”

Lindsey Buckingham has had a couple of eventful years. He got fired from Fleetwood Mac. He sued Fleetwood Mac. He might eventually rejoin Fleetwood Mac anyway. Buckingham also had open-heart surgery, and then he recovered. He played on a great Killers single. And now he’s getting ready to release a new album and head out on tour. Last month, Buckingham announced plans for a self-titled LP, which will be his first fully-solo studio album in a decade. We’ve already posted first single “I Don’t Mind,” and now Buckingham has shared another new song.
Musichennemusic.com

Lindsey Buckingham revisits Fleetwood Mac years on new solo single

Lindsey Buckingham is revisiting his years as a member of Fleetwood Mac with his new single, “On The Wrong Side,” from his forthcoming self-titled album. “On the Wrong Side” is about the peaks and valleys of life on the road with Fleetwood Mac,” explains Buckingham, “and sports one of the album’s most thought-provoking lyric: ‘We were young, now we’re old / Who can tell me which is worse?’ The song evokes ‘Go Your Own Way,’ in that it’s not a happy song, subject-matter wise, but it was an ebullient song musically. This was sort of the same idea.”
Musicsocietyofrock.com

Stories Behind Stevie Nick’s Enchanted Career

Stevie Nicks has a pretty stellar career. From her time with Fleetwood Mac to her solo works, her contribution to music cannot be stated enough. But it wasn’t always rainbows and butterflies, because she’s been through so much too. Let’s take a look back at her career that spans over five decades.
Musicwvli927.com

Quick Takes: Paul McCartney & Beck, Lindsey Buckingham, Jackson Browne

Just released is Beck's video for his remix of Paul McCartney's “Find A Way.” The track, which is featured on the McCartney III Reimagined collection, spotlights Beck dancing his way through an at times psychedelic hotel hallway, in full deep-fake McCartney face using Beatles-era photos and footage. Lindsey Buckingham has...
MusicDallas Observer

The Best Covers of Songs by The Beatles

Oddly, the year 2021 is seeing a resurgence of Beatlemania, with Peter Jackson’s docuseries Beatles: Get Back headed to Disney+ this Thanksgiving. And just last week, Paul McCartney shed some Beatles secrets in the Hulu documentary McCartney 3, 2, 1. Did you know that one of the group's most iconic albums was almost titled Salt and Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band? We’ll give you a hint, it wasn’t Revolver.
MusicantiMUSIC

Joe Bonamassa Shares 'Notches' Video

Joe Bonamassa has released a music video for his brand new single "Notches". The track will appear on his forthcoming studio album that he expects to release later this year. "Notches" was produced by long-time collaborator Kevin Shirley, mixed by Bob Clearmountain (Bruce Springsteen, The Rolling Stones, Toto, Bon Jovi) and was co-written with Charlie Starr (Blackberry Smoke).

Comments / 0

Community Policy