10 Facts About Fleetwood Mac’s 1975 Self-Titled Album

There are times when the stars align in a dramatic and symbiotic way. Although Mick Fleetwood had talked about a tribute concert to honor friend and British blues slide guitar giant Peter Green for years, Fleetwood was tenacious and succeeded in bringing together an all-star roster of close to 20 musicians on February 25, 2020, days before the world began to shut down and people were forced to sequester. The event may never have happened if it had been delayed by a few weeks. At the same time, 2020 was also when Blue Horizon Records, the British blues label founded by Mike and Richard Vernon in the 1960s, was preparing to launch a series of reissues. There is a treasure trove of archived blues albums by artists including Elmore James, B.B. King, Otis Spann and more. And then there is Fleetwood Mac. First up for the 2021 Blue Horizon reissues was the band's first three albums, all fronted by Green. As those LPs were rereleased, the film of the 2020 All Star Tribute concert debuted on screens in February 2021 and the concert album arrived in April. To add an unpredictable plot twist, Green passed in his sleep in the summer of 2020 at the age of 73. He quietly slipped away when no one was watching. Peter Green may be gone but his star has risen once again. Here is a look at the discs and the tribute concert...