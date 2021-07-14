Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Jackson County, MO

Man from Breckenridge escapes injury during crash in Jackson County

By KTTN News
kttn.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Breckenridge man escaped injury when the pickup he was driving was struck in the rear by another pickup while both were slowing in Jackson County traffic Tuesday afternoon. Twenty-four-year-old Misael Guzman Yepez of Kansas City received minor injuries and was taken to the Centerpoint Medical Center of Independence. The driver of the pickup that had come to a stop in northbound traffic on Highway 470 was listed as 42-year-old Bradley Webb of Breckenridge. He was not injured during the crash.

www.kttn.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
Local
Missouri Accidents
Jackson County, MO
Crime & Safety
City
Breckenridge, MO
Local
Missouri Crime & Safety
Jackson County, MO
Government
Local
Missouri Government
City
Kansas City, MO
County
Jackson County, MO
Missouri State
Missouri Cars
Jackson County, MO
Accidents
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Accident
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Accidents
News Break
Politics
News Break
Cars
Related
MLBPosted by
The Associated Press

Cleveland’s baseball team goes from Indians to Guardians

CLEVELAND (AP) — Known as the Indians since 1915, Cleveland’s Major League Baseball team will be called Guardians. The ballclub announced the name change Friday — effective at the end of the 2021 season — with a video on Twitter narrated by actor and team fan Tom Hanks. The decision ends months of internal discussions triggered by a national reckoning by institutions and teams to drop logos and names considered racist.
Public HealthPosted by
CNN

Mask mandates are back on the table as Covid-19 surges nationwide

(CNN) — While the need for mask wearing never fully dissipated during the pandemic, guidance from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in May that removed restrictions for vaccinated individuals was a welcome harbinger of a possible return to normalcy. Now, with Covid-19 cases and hospitalizations increasing throughout...
Tennessee StatePosted by
NBC News

Tennessee to resume vaccine outreach efforts after 'pause' prompted by GOP backlash

Tennessee's top health official said Friday that the state is resuming its vaccination advocacy efforts after a "pause" to review marketing materials geared toward teenagers promoting inoculations against Covid-19, an initiative that provoked outrage among conservative politicians. The scaling back of its vaccination outreach drew national attention when Tennessee's top...

Comments / 0

Community Policy