If you're still waiting for your child tax credit check it may be time to do a payment trace. But first, you need to make sure your information is up to date. If you changed banks or your 2020 tax return doesn't qualify you for payments, you may need to update your information to get the advance checks. This year's child tax credit changes mean that eligible families can get advance monthly payments between now and December. They'll get the other half of the money when filing taxes next year. Families can get up to $300 for each qualifying dependent each month depending on the child's age and the parent's income.