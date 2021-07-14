Yelp Looks Expensive At $40

Social media business review platform Yelp (NASDAQ: YELP) stock has been in a consolidation for months showing signs of an impending breakout. The popular social media platform for dining and business services reviews has been dormant for months while other social media stocks have flourished. While they beat on Q1 2021 earnings, they also raised full-year top line guidance and may still be lowballing the next quarter. Business naturally fell off a cliff during the pandemic so a likely rebound is expected as COVID vaccinations continue to accelerate with restaurant and business reopenings. As capacity restrictions get lifted and more consumers are returning to indoor dining, Yelp should continue to gain from traffic and advertising. The Company was able to beat analyst estimates handily with only 50% of the pre-pandemic headcount. This bolstered adjusted EBITDA margins to 19%. Prudent investors looking for a recovery play that has yet to flourish can watch for opportunistic pullbacks in shares of Yelp to gain exposure on the reopening rebound of restaurants.