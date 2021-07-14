Cancel
Yelp Looks Expensive At $40

By Trefis Team
Forbes
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe believe that Yelp’s stock (NYSE: YELP), an online site for discovering local businesses ranging from bars, restaurants, and cafes, to hairdressers, spas, and gas stations, looks expensive at current levels of around $40, after being up 70% in the last twelve months, compared to a 39% rise for the broader S&P 500 index. Yelp’s revenues have also fallen 17% to a consolidated figure of $855 Mil for the last four quarters from the consolidated figure of $1 Bil for the previous four-quarter period. We believe that this revenue and stock price mismatch looks like a reason to sell the stock - as YELP stock remains highly valued at a price-to-sales ratio of 3.3x. The company’s current P/S multiple could likely see a downward correction based on its historical multiples in the short to medium term. Our dashboard, Buy or Fear Yelp’s Stock provides the key numbers behind our thinking, and we explain more below.

