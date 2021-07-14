Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Financial Reports

MM2 Asia Financial Status Questioned by Auditor

By Patrick Frater
SFGate
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe independent auditor of MM2 Asia, a Singapore-based mini conglomerate with entertainment interests across East Asia, has raised doubts about the group’s ability to continue as a going concern. Reporting on mm2 Asia’s annual report for the year to March 2021, Nexia TS Public Accounting Corporation noted a “material uncertainty”...

www.sfgate.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mm2 Asia Financial Status#Fox Networks Join Forces#Mm2#Malaysian#The Cathay Cineplexes#Covid#Non Chinese#Variety S Newsletter
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
South Korea
Place
Asia
News Break
Financial Reports
News Break
Economy
Country
Malaysia
News Break
Markets
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Facebook
Country
Thailand
Country
Singapore
News Break
Instagram
Related
EconomyPosted by
Axios

Hong Kong's status as a financial center seems safe

Given its assault on democracy, imprisonment of publishers, and a slew of human rights violations, "stable" might not be the first word that springs to mind with respect to Hong Kong. But amid social and political turmoil, one key part of the economy has remained unfazed: its legendary financial services sector.
Economyalbuquerqueexpress.com

China's non-financial outbound direct investment down 3.7 pct in H1

BEIJING, July 22 (Xinhua) -- China's non-financial outbound direct investment (ODI) decreased 3.7 percent year on year in the first half of this year, official data showed on Thursday. China's ODI amounted to 348.8 billion yuan during the period. In U.S. dollar terms, ODI increased 4.7 percent to 53.9 billion...
Economytheedgemarkets.com

Malaysia joins 113 countries in implementing Foreign Account Tax Compliance Act

KUALA LUMPUR (July 22): Malaysia joins 113 countries that have implemented the Foreign Account Tax Compliance Act (FATCA). In a statement today, the Ministry of Finance (MoF) said the Malaysian government has signed the intergovernmental agreement with the US government on July 21. The ministry said the agreement was signed...
EconomyFinancial Times

Robin Harding named Asia editor at the Financial Times

Robin Harding has today been appointed Asia Editor at the Financial Times. When he takes up the role in mid-August, he will be responsible for steering coverage across the region, managing the FT's award-winning network of correspondents, setting strategic priorities and helping project the FT as a distinctive and authoritative voice in Asia.
Worldthepaypers.com

Asia's financial hubs to lead regional regtech growth in 2021

How is regtech evolving in Asia? What are the leading countries when it comes to innovation? Matthew Fulco of Kapronasia has the answers to that. Asia has become the world's fintech centre over the past decade, buoyed by brisk economic growth, innovative digital finance solutions, and regulatory openness. At the...
WorldCoinDesk

India’s Central Bank Considering Pilot Programs for CBDC: Report

The Reserve Bank of India is considering running a series of pilot programs for a proposed central bank digital currency (CBDC), Deputy Governor T. Rabi Sankar said. The deputy governor said in a speech Thursday that the central bank was weighing a "phased introduction" of a digital rupee to allow time for required legal changes to the country's foreign-exchange rules, according to a Bloomberg report.
Currenciescryptopolitan.com

Crypto firms are banned in Russia, clarifies Russian central bank

• Trusts and brokers cannot partner with crypto firms. • The Central Bank will continue to accept centralized virtual currencies. Banks in Russia have issued an alert for securities agencies in the country. This announcement hints that no broker should be involved with any crypto firms. The petition was signed...
Businessactionforex.com

Weekly Economic & Financial Commentary: June FOMC Minutes Raise as Many Questions as Answers

United States: Growth Concerns Rattle Markets During Relatively Quiet Week for Economic Data. Financial markets were jittery this week as uncertainty mounted around the new COVID variant hampering global activity and the growing idea that a lack of supply may prevent economic growth. We continue to believe that the drivers of economic recovery remain intact and project a robust above-consensus pace of growth into next year as supply problems ease.
EconomyPosted by
Daily Mail

Bitcoin trader brothers 'who fled South Africa with $3.6billion in stolen cryptocurrency had bought citizenship to the Pacific Island of Vanuatu months earlier'

Two brothers accused of fleeing South Africa with $3.6billion in stolen Bitcoin had bought citizenship for the Pacific Island of Vanuatu months earlier, according to a report. Ameer and Raees Cajee, the founders of a South African cryptocurrency exchange, disappeared earlier this year after telling investors their company had been hacked.
Industrykentlive.news

One of largest producers says we face worst food shortages for 75 years

The founder and owner of one of the country’s largest food producers said the industry is at “crisis point”. Ranjit Singh Boparan, of the 2 Sisters Food Group, said the pingdemic was “masking” other issues, including Brexit-related shortages and Covid troubles. 2 Sisters has factories in Willand in Devon, the...
Income Taxhoustonmirror.com

Income tax dept conducts searches on group in UP

New Delhi [India], July 24 (ANI): The Ministry of Finance on Saturday said that the Income Tax Department carried out a search operation on a group in Uttar Pradesh and seized cash of more than Rs 3 crore. The search began in Lucknow, Basti, Varanasi, Jaunpur and Kolkata on July...
Agriculturecaribbeantoday.com

World Bank Commits to Supporting a Resilient Recovery Program for Jamaica

KINGSTON, Jamaica - The World Bank’s Regional Vice President for Latin America and the Caribbean, Carlos Felipe Jaramillo, has ended a three-day visit to Jamaica discussing a wide range of issues with officials here including digital transformation, reimagining education, increasing climate resilience, improving linkages between agriculture and the tourism sector, as well as urban resilience.
Marketsfinancemagnates.com

Singapore Exchange Announces Acquisition of MaxxTrader

Singapore Exchange (SGX), Asia’s leading multi-asset exchange and FX derivatives marketplace, today announced that it has acquired the single source and direct-to-market FX trading platform, MaxxTrader. According to an official press release shared with Finance Magnates, SGX is planning to expand its reach into the FX over-the-counter (OTC) ecosystem through...
CelebritiesSFGate

Jackie Chan Declares: 'I Want to Be a Chinese Communist Party Member'

Jackie Chan has long been one of Hong Kong’s celebrities who most frequently and prominently engages in propaganda efforts for the mainland’s ruling Communist Party, but he recently took his public devotion to the Chinese regime to a new level. Chan declared his admiration for the Party at a symposium...
MoviesSFGate

Louis Theroux Partners With Edinburgh TV Festival on Talent Search Initiative - Global Bulletin

The TV Foundation, an umbrella charity of the Edinburgh TV Festival supported by YouTube and Screen Scotland, is partnering with Louis Theroux on Looking for Louis, a new talent search venture to seek out the next generation of investigative documentary filmmakers. The search is being executed at Theroux’s Mindhouse Productions in partnership with The TV Foundation and Amazon Prime Video and supported by The TriForce Creative Network. Those looking to apply will be required to submit a one-page pitch for a two-minute micro-doc, with a shortlist of 10 selected to make their film, shot on a mobile phone. Six finalists will then be selected to attend and screen their work at Edinburgh, where Theroux and his production company partners Nancy Strang and Arron Fellows will announce the winning film.

Comments / 0

Community Policy