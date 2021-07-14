MM2 Asia Financial Status Questioned by Auditor

The TV Foundation, an umbrella charity of the Edinburgh TV Festival supported by YouTube and Screen Scotland, is partnering with Louis Theroux on Looking for Louis, a new talent search venture to seek out the next generation of investigative documentary filmmakers. The search is being executed at Theroux’s Mindhouse Productions in partnership with The TV Foundation and Amazon Prime Video and supported by The TriForce Creative Network. Those looking to apply will be required to submit a one-page pitch for a two-minute micro-doc, with a shortlist of 10 selected to make their film, shot on a mobile phone. Six finalists will then be selected to attend and screen their work at Edinburgh, where Theroux and his production company partners Nancy Strang and Arron Fellows will announce the winning film.