Justin Moore’s latest single, “We Didn’t Have Much,” was co-written by Randy Montana, Paul DiGiovanni and Jeremy Stover. However, the minute he heard the song, Justin instantly related to the song in a very real way. “I don’t think it’s any secret, I grew up really rural, close to my family, small town,” says Justin. “I mean, we did the cliché stuff, eatin’ dinner together, and I did it begrudgingly. But I had to explain to my parents how school was every day and all those things, all the stuff that I annoy my own children with now.”