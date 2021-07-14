Cancel
Alexandria, MN

3 men arrested in Alexandria for drugs, stolen property

By Celeste Edenloff
Echo Press
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDouglas County deputies arrested three men Tuesday, July 13, after checking a residence at 1749 Castle Lane SE in Alexandria for suspected people with active warrants. The three men – Troy Edward Porter, 49, Alexandria; Timothy Edward Robinson Jr., 26, no known address; and William Landon Cross Olson, 24, Miltona – were taken to the Douglas County Jail for outstanding warrants and pending charges for narcotics, stolen property and felony in possession of firearms.

