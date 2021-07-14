3 men arrested in Alexandria for drugs, stolen property
Douglas County deputies arrested three men Tuesday, July 13, after checking a residence at 1749 Castle Lane SE in Alexandria for suspected people with active warrants. The three men – Troy Edward Porter, 49, Alexandria; Timothy Edward Robinson Jr., 26, no known address; and William Landon Cross Olson, 24, Miltona – were taken to the Douglas County Jail for outstanding warrants and pending charges for narcotics, stolen property and felony in possession of firearms.www.echopress.com
