Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Africa

70+ Killed as Worst Violence in Decades Sweeps South Africa

By Jamie Ross
Posted by 
TheDailyBeast
TheDailyBeast
 10 days ago
Cover picture for the article

At least 72 people have been killed as violence rages across South Africa following the arrest of former President Jacob Zuma. The ex-leader was convicted of contempt of court in June after he refused to show up to an inquiry into allegations of criminal corruption during his presidency. His jailing was the catalyst for the violent protests and looting, which BBC News reports has led to the arrests of well over 1,200 people. Multiple buildings have been set alight in the unrest, and the BBC recorded footage of a woman throwing her baby from a burning apartment block in the city of Durban. The baby was caught and later reunited with the mother. President Cyril Ramaphosa has said the violence is some of the worst seen in the country since before the end of apartheid in the 1990s.

www.thedailybeast.com

Comments / 0

TheDailyBeast

TheDailyBeast

New York City, NY
3K+
Followers
15K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

A smart, speedy take on the news from around the world.

 https://www.thedailybeast.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jacob Zuma
Person
Cyril Ramaphosa
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sweeps#Bbc News#Apartheid#Durban#Bbc News
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Africa
Country
South Africa
Related
AfricaNew York Post

At least 45 dead during mass looting, rioting in South Africa

At least 45 people have died in South Africa during violent riots over the imprisonment of former President Jacob Zuma — with even cops seemingly caught helping themselves during shocking scenes of mass looting. Sporadic violence first broke out last Thursday when Zuma, 79, started serving his 15-month sentence for...
AfricaKokomo Tribune

Shocking footage shows looting in South Africa

Soldiers and police struggled to restore order in parts of South Africa after dozens of people were killed in the worst violence and looting the country has seen in decades. CNN's David McKenzie reports.
AfricaPublic Radio International PRI

28th anniversary of white extremists’ attack in South Africa

Twenty-eight years ago on Friday — when the siege at the US Capitol was far in the future — white extremists did something very similar in South Africa. Right-wingers rallying outside that country's World Trade Centre drove an armored truck through the building’s glass windows and terrorized the delegates inside for nearly an hour. And they encountered little resistance from security forces. The World’s Rupa Shenoy tells us about the surprising steps South Africa took next.
AfricaTelegraph

White militias fill lawless vacuum in South Africa after worst violence since Apartheid

At a roadblock on the outskirts of Howick on Tuesday morning, a young black man was receiving medical attention for a bullet-wound in his hand. He was noticeable for being the only black man among a group of about a dozen heavily-armed white men who are part of an impromptu militia who have stepped into the vacuum left by a police force hopelessly overstretched by South Africa's worst outburst of street violence since the fall of Apartheid.
AfricaPosted by
The Associated Press

South Africa’s jailed ex-leader to attend brother’s funeral

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — Former South African president Jacob Zuma will be allowed to leave prison Thursday to attend his brother’s funeral. Zuma will be permitted to wear civilian clothes at the funeral and afterwards will return to the Estcourt prison in eastern South Africa, according to a statement issued by the correctional services department.
AfricaPosted by
AFP

South Africa's ex-president Zuma is jailed after landmark ruling

Jacob Zuma on Thursday began a 15-month sentence for contempt of court, becoming South Africa's first post-apartheid president to be jailed after a drama that campaigners said ended in a victory for rule of law. South Africa's top court on June 29 slapped Zuma with a 15-month term for refusing to appear before a probe into the corruption that entangled his nine years in power.
AfricaPosted by
AFP

Death toll in South Africa unrest climbs to 72 as violence spreads

Stores and warehouses in South Africa were hit by looters Tuesday for a fifth day running despite the troops President Cyril Ramaphosa deployed to try to quell unrest that has claimed 72 lives. "The total number of people who have lost their lives since the beginning of these protests ... has risen to 72," the police said in a statement late Tuesday.
AfricaPosted by
WSOC Charlotte

South Africa's ex-leader Zuma urges court to stop his arrest

Former South African President Jacob Zuma on Tuesday continued his efforts to avoid imprisonment by urging a regional court to block his arrest by police. Zuma's lawyers called on the Pietermaritzburg High Court in KwaZulu-Natal province to stop the order made last week by the country's highest court, the Constitutional Court, that police must arrest Zuma by midnight on Wednesday after he was sentenced last week to 15 months in prison for contempt of court.
Politicsdenvergazette.com

South Africa deploys military to quell violence after former president jailed

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa deployed the military on Monday to quell violent protests and looting that followed the jailing of former leader Jacob Zuma. At least six people have died, and 500 people have been arrested since Zuma, president from 2008 to 2018, turned himself in to police last week. Ramaphosa announced Monday night that military forces had been deployed in the Gauteng province and Zuma's home province of KwaZulu-Natal.

Comments / 0

Community Policy