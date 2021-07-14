70+ Killed as Worst Violence in Decades Sweeps South Africa

At least 72 people have been killed as violence rages across South Africa following the arrest of former President Jacob Zuma. The ex-leader was convicted of contempt of court in June after he refused to show up to an inquiry into allegations of criminal corruption during his presidency. His jailing was the catalyst for the violent protests and looting, which BBC News reports has led to the arrests of well over 1,200 people. Multiple buildings have been set alight in the unrest, and the BBC recorded footage of a woman throwing her baby from a burning apartment block in the city of Durban. The baby was caught and later reunited with the mother. President Cyril Ramaphosa has said the violence is some of the worst seen in the country since before the end of apartheid in the 1990s.