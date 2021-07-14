DLN All-Area: On football field or baseball diamond, Malvern Prep’s Lonnie White has ‘It’

When one thinks of an exceptional athlete sometimes it is hard to adequately describe what is so special about them. The great ones are said to have “It”, that special quality that sets them apart from the average. Malvern Prep outfielder Lonnie White is definitely one of those special players. One glance out on the baseball diamond and you could see White is indeed, something out of the ordinary as he almost effortlessly glides after a fly ballot unleashes immense power to hit a long home run.