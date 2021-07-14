Cancel
NBA

Mind-Blowing New York Knicks NBA Finals Streak Stays Alive

By Phil Watson
 10 days ago
A remarkable streak involving Shaquille O’Neal ended in the 2021 NBA Finals. It was the first time since 1983 that a current or former teammate of Shaq’s wasn’t playing in the Finals. But another mind-blowing streak as long as the NBA (and its predecessor) itself has rolled on. It involves the New York Knicks and the NBA Finals, which is odd considering those two entities haven’t come together this century.

Sports are serious, fun, competitive, and memorable, and at Sportscasting, we strive to thrill and entertain readers with our content the same way the games do. We cover rumors, stats, players, trades, teams, and trends in all the major sports and beyond. If it’s happening in the world of sports, then we’re on it. Our site launched in early 2019, so we are new to the game, but we want to be the top destination for the best coverage you’ll find anywhere online.

 https://www.sportscasting.com/
