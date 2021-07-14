Sports Update: Wednesday, July 14th
Tuesday- MLB All-Star Game: The American League defeated the National League 5-2 at Coors Field in Denver. The Reds Nick Castellanos and Jesse Winker started in the outfield for the NL squad. Castellanos went 0-2 and Winker 1-1 with a walk in his first All-Star appearance. The Cincinnati Reds resume the second half of the season Friday night at GABP, with a three game series against the Milwaukee Brewers. The Reds trail the first place Brewers by just four games. 7:10pm game time. Live coverage on WTLO AM 1480/97.7 FM.www.somerset106.com
